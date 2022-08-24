News-Review Sports Editor
The Roseburg High School volleyball team hopes to make itself known at the state level during the 2022 season.
The Indians have a new head coach in Lacy Pinard, who takes over the program after guiding the Umpqua Community College program for nearly a decade.
Roseburg has three returning players who received All-Southwest Conference honors. The Tribe tied for second in the SWC, finished 13-9 overall and lost to Nelson in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs under interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein.
“I have a lot of faith in this team. I think we’re going to do really great this year,” said senior middle hitter/middle blocker Grace Luttrell, a first-team all-conference selection. “We have strong hopes we’re going to make it to the top five (in state). We have really good chemistry and work well together, we’re hard working and have a huge love for the game.”
“It’s going to be pretty good. We have a good group coming up and a good group of seniors who have all played together for a while,” senior setter Hayden Pinard, who made second-team All-SWC, said. “Our potential is really high. We know last year we could’ve made it farther (in the postseason) than we did, and this year is our year to prove it.”
Also back for Roseburg are junior Emma Fairbairn, a second-team all-conference pick, and senior libero Kinsey Brelage, who received honorable mention All-SWC.
“We have a lot of good talent,” Brelage said. “We’re already starting off stronger (than last year), the chemistry is already there. We have to work hard, stay positive towards each other and keep the momentum going the right way.”
The other seniors are Kennedy Baylis Hines and Caroline Knudson. The remainder of the roster includes juniors Kaela Klopfenstein and Mikyla Cunningham, and sophomores Arlie Aasen, Shaylee Swartzendruber, Grace Ipsen and Masyn Tabor.
Ipsen and Tabor will swing between the junior varsity and varsity.
“This year is a really nice year. The seniors are coming in with a great skill level. They’ve played at clubs throughout Oregon, they’re pretty competitive and they’re a great example to set for this younger group I’m going to be bringing on through Roseburg,” said Lacy Pinard, a former Roseburg player who graduated in 2001.
“There’s nothing easy about any transition (in volleyball coaching). It’s just about modifying and doing what’s best for the program. I have to change a little bit of my technique. I get to come back to the roots a little more which I think is probably the best part about this.”
Roseburg opens its season Thursday with a pair of nonleague matches against Thurston and Marshfield at Thurston High School in Springfield. The Indians will play in the Mountain View Invitational in Bend this weekend.
“These matches will be a good measure on what we need to work on and see where we are,” Hayden Pinard said.
Defending SWC champion Sheldon is considered the team to beat. The Irish lost to eventual state champion West Linn in five sets in the quarterfinals.
“Our girls are ready to prove themselves,” Lacy Pinard said. “You look at Sheldon, but every team is a contender. We need to look at everybody game to game.”
