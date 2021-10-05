ELKTON — The Yoncalla Eagles pulled out a win over the Elkton Elks in five sets on Tuesday in a Skyline League match at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11.
Alison Van Loon finished with 23 assists, 10 kills and four aces for Yoncalla (7-9, 6-5 Skyline North). Nichole Noffsinger had 16 kills, 17 digs and five aces, Emalie Sprinkle contributed five kills, five digs and three aces, and Kaydee Blanchfill added nine digs, three kills and two aces.
No statistics were provided by Elkton (4-10, 4-7 North).
Yoncalla is scheduled to play at North Douglas and Elkton travels to Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.