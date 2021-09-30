GRANTS PASS — The Yoncalla volleyball team picked up a victory over New Hope Christian in four sets on Thursday in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11.
Nichole Noffsinger had nine kills and five aces for the Eagles (5-8, 4-4 Skyline North). Alison Van Loon added 10 assists, 10 aces and seven kills.
Yoncalla hosts Days Creek and Camas Valley Saturday.
