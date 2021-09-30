GRANTS PASS — The Yoncalla volleyball team picked up a victory over New Hope Christian in four sets on Thursday in a Skyline League match.

Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11.

Nichole Noffsinger had nine kills and five aces for the Eagles (5-8, 4-4 Skyline North). Alison Van Loon added 10 assists, 10 aces and seven kills.

Yoncalla hosts Days Creek and Camas Valley Saturday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.