YONCALLA — The Yoncalla volleyball team defeated Mapleton in three sets in a nonleague match on Saturday at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-11.
Nichole Noffsinger had 13 kills and Ali Van Loon added 18 assists for the Eagles (3-3 overall). Noffsinger finished with 15 kills in Friday's five-set win over Powers.
