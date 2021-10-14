YONCALLA — Alison Van Loon turned in a strong all-around performance, helping the Yoncalla volleyball team defeat Elkton in straight sets on Thursday in a Skyline League match at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-12, 25-23, 25-23.
Van Loon, a senior, finished with 23 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Nichole Noffsinger contributed 13 kills and eight digs for the Eagles (8-11, 7-7 Skyline North), Emalie Sprinkle chipped in 10 kills and four digs, and Kaydee Blanchfill added three kills, three aces and three digs.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (4-13, 4-10 North).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.