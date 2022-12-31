RIDDLE — Fourteen teams took part in the Riddle Shamrock Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday at Riddle High School.
Douglas County wrestlers winning individual titles included Juan Ramirez (120 pounds), Luis Flores (126) and Aaron Martin (130) of Glendale, Lane Hill (132) and Owen Koegler (152) of Camas Valley, Sage Baker (160) of Douglas and Hunter Shamir (285) of Oakland.
On the girls' side, Aurianna VanHouten (130) and Hailey Gordon (155) of Oakland and Aquela Hasty of Douglas finished first.
Oakridge won the team title with 146 points, followed by Douglas (138) and Oakland (131). Selected the outstanding wrestlers were Martin for the lower weights, Thomas Bischoff (182)) of Regis for the upper weights and VanHouten for the girls.
Riddle Shamrock Invitational
Friday's Results
TEAM SCORES — Oakridge 146, Douglas 139, Oakland 131, Coquille 107.5, South Umpqua 102, Glendale 94.5, Regis 82, Camas Valley 80, Santiam Christian 73, Central Linn 60, Myrtle Point 48, Riddle 42, Gold Beach 25, Reedsport 23.5.
Championship Finals
BOYS
106 — Adam Palanuk, Oakr, p. Calvin Vaara, Rid. 113 — Jonavin Keller, Oakr, tf. Noah Duncan, CV, 17-1. 120 — Juan Ramirez, Gle, dec. Ezra Chouinard, Oakl, 13-7. 126 — Luis Flores, Gle, p. Gaige Gardner, Dou. 132 — Lane Hill, CV, dec. Tyler Waldron, Dou, 4-2. 138 — Aaron Martin, Gle, tf. Danner Hargraves, Rid, 19-2. 145 — Kayden Tiller, Oakr, p. Nate Brown, SU. 152 — Owen Koegler, CV, dec. Camaron Houston, Coq, 6-2. 160 — Sage Baker, Dou, dec. Caleb Ness, SC, 10-3. 170 — Lucas Bischoff, Regis, maj. dec. Josiah Sinohui, SU, 18-8. 182 — Thomas Bischoff, Regis, p. Riley Jones, Coq. 195 — Logan Kirsch, Regis, p. Lee Brainard, Oakr. 220 — Logan Clayburn, MP, p. Tommy Vigue, Coq. 285 — Hunter Shamir, Oakl, p. Harley Pierce, Coq.
