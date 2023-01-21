The Crook County Cowboys recorded six pins on their way to a 46-31 dual meet wrestling victory over Roseburg Saturday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Roseburg got pins from Gage Singleton at 120 pounds, Tyler Rietmann (170), Emmitt Gibson (195) and Grady Hamilton (285). Roman Leaton (126) posted a major decision and Charlie Jones (152) won a 6-3 decision.
The Indians will be back on the mat Wednesday when they visit Thurston for a nonconference dual meet.
Crook County 46, Roseburg 31
106 — Chance Yancey, CC, p. Jose Nonato, R, :17. 113 — Duke Wentzel, CC, maj. dec. Isaiah Stanturf, R, 11-3. 120 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Alberto Flores, CC, 2:45. 126 — Roman Leaton, R, maj. dec. Mason Lacey, CC, 14-6. 132 — Robert Lacey, CC, won by by forfeit. 138 — Caleb Buffington, CC, p. Gabe Konig, R, :58. 145 — Ross McKinney, CC, p. Wyatt Yutzie, R, 1:15. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, dec. Cutter Marsh, CC, 6-3. 160 — Gavin Sandoval, CC, p. Hunter Heredia, R, 0:46. 170 — Tyler Rietmann, R, p. Palmer Smith, CC, 1:06. 182 — Ethan Lamphere, CC, p. Eric Johnson, R, 1:03. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Jubal Brumble, CC, 0:44. 220 — Jesse Wood, CC, p. Brady Nunemaker, R, 2:00. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Maurico Ambriz, CC, 1:28.
