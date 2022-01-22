PRINEVILLE — Crook County won eight matches, including five by fall, and defeated Roseburg 45-34 on Saturday night in a prep dual meet.
The Indians are ranked No. 4 in the OSAA Class 6A coaches poll, while the Cowboys are No. 3 in 5A.
Roseburg got pins from Gage Singleton (106 pounds), Nash Singleton (138), Rhett Martin (145), Varrius Scanlan (160) and Grady Hamilton (285). Haygen VanGordon (170) scored a major decision.
"We're in a little bit of a rut. Our wins are good, but our losses are bad (giving up too many falls)," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "Again, that was the case tonight. It was a good dual meet. We had some good performances in the middle."
The Tribe is scheduled to host South Medford Wednesday in a Southwest Conference dual.
Crook County 45, Roseburg 34
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Alberto Flores, CC, 1:28. 113 — Landon Lavey, CC, maj. dec. Robert Geyer, R, 8-0. 120 — Mitch Warren, CC, p. Cristian Martinez, R, 1:04. 126 — Robert Lacey, CC, won by forfeit. 132 — Tucker Bonner, CC, tf. Levi Campbell, R, 21-6 (6:00). 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Ross McKinney, CC, 1:16. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Wyatt Wood, CC, 3:02. 152 — Gavin Sandoval, CC, p. Charlie Jones, R, :36. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Kaleb Goozee, CC, 3:31. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, maj. dec. Gage Hanson, CC, 9-0. 182 — Brayden Duke, CC, p. Daniel Burky, R, 3:24. 195 — Ray Solis, CC, p. Emmitt Gibson, R, 1:23. 220 — Jubal Brumble, CC, p. Jack Banta, R, 1:22. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Mauricio Ambriz, CC, 3:17.
