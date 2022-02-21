MEDFORD — Sophomore Tyler Waldron (120 pounds) and junior Sage Baker (160) of Douglas, senior Trent Olsen (220) and junior Maddox Griggs (285) of Sutherlin and senior Caj Simmons (195) of South Umpqua captured individual titles in the Class 3A Special District 3 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Cascade Christian High School.
Simmons posted the fastest fall of the finals, sticking Scio's Jackson Braa in 25 seconds.
Other state qualifiers included Nate Brown (second, 145), Jacobb Logan (second, 182), Brayden Reedy (second, 285) and Landen Bauer (third, 152) of S.U. and Cord Mincher (third, 132) of Douglas.
Harrisburg won the team championship with 342 points. South Umpqua (152) was fourth.
TEAM SCORES — Harrisburg 342, Pleasant Hill 186, Santiam Christian 154.5, South Umpqua 152, Scio 132.5, Sutherlin 102.5, Douglas 95, Creswell 68.5, Cascade Christian 48.
Championship Finals
106 — Luke Cheek, H, p. Lyosha Mitchell, Cre, :47. 113 — Joseph Hutchins, CC, p. Jace Harris, PH, 2:51. 120 — Tyler Waldron, D, p. PJ Machacek, H, 3:42. 126 — Curtis Talmadge, H, won by forfeit over Justin Hoyt, H. 132 — Nephi Heakin, H, p. Jackson O'Connor, PH, 5:53. 138 — Kaden Haugen, SC, dec. Connor McCarty, Scio, 6-2. 145 — Gavin Hoellrich, PH, p. Nate Brown, SU, :58. 152 — Levi Forson, Scio, won by forfeit over Devin Martin, H. 160 — Sage Baker, D, dec. Caleb Ness, SC, 10-8. 170 — Bryce Chilgren, H, dec. Charles Conrad, PH, 10-6. 182 — Brazen Ellis, PH, p. Jacobb Logan, SU, 1:20. 195 — Caj Simmons, SU, p. Jackson Braa, Scio, :25. 220 — Trent Olsen, Suth, p. Cooper Clark, H, 1:54. 285 — Maddox Griggs, Suth, dec. Brayden Reedy, SU, 5-0.
County Placers in Top 4
126 — 4. Branden Bartlett, Suth. 132 — 3. Cord Mincher, D. 152 — 3. Landen Bauer, SU. 160 — 4. Russell Lounsbury, D. 170 — 4. Corbyn Jones, SU.
