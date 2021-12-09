Five area wrestlers finish first in Sutherlin Invitational The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUTHERLIN — Five local wrestlers finished first in their respective weight classes in the Sutherlin Invitational on Wednesday.Ezra Chouinard (118-120 pounds) and Kaleb Oliver (158-168) of Oakland, Sage Baker (151-158) of Douglas, Corbyn Kangiser (173-185) of Glide and Trent Olsen (216-221) of Sutherlin won titles.In the junior varsity tournament, North Douglas' JJ Parsons (182) finished first and Kye Bilyeu (170) finished second. Parsons improved to 6-0 on the season.93-1031. Lyosha Mitchell, Creswell; 2. Noah Duncan, Camas Valley.110-1121. Colton Barklow, Elmira; 2. Gavin Haraty, Pleasant Hill.115-1171. Juventino Macias, Springfield; 2. Jace Harris, PH; 3. Jason Jewell, Glide; 4. Benjamin Madera, Sutherlin.118-1201. Ezra Chouinard, Oakland; 2. Joseph Plueard, Spr; 3. Sam Groves, Myrtle Point; 4. Walker Black, North Eugene.123-1311. Eli Anderson, PH; 2. Tyler Waldron, Douglas; 3. Brandon Bartlett, Suth; 4. Noah Sawyer, Elmira.125-1311. William Walton, Elm; 2. Fernando Gonzalez, Spr; 3. Jimmy Halverson, Cre; 4. Tristan Carey, NE.128-1351. Enrico Cervantez, Elm; 2. Lane Hill, CV; 3. Bailey Thompson, MP; 4. Devon Felix, Suth.135-1441. Ian Drago, Elm; 2. Tony Florez, Coquille; 3. Kaleb Sanders, Cre; 4. Cord Mincher, Dou.137-1441. Jackson O'Connor, PH; 2. Wayde Walton, Elm; 3. Tyson Archambeau, NE; 4. Lucas Richardson, Spr.143-145 1. Michael Owens, Spr; 2. Gavin Hoellrich, PH; 3. Leland Good, Oak; 4. Addison Crippen, Glide.144-1491. Cameron Houston, Coq; 2. Braxton Dill, Glide; 3. Seth Drago, Elm; 4. Kyle Arscott, Oak.151-1581. Sage Baker, Dou; 2. Ruben Fox, Elm; 3. Robert Davis, Oak; 4. Ty Terry, Suth.154-1551. Blake Richardson, PH; 2. Hyrum Weiss, NE; 3. River Wolfe, CV; 4. Brock Stubbs, Cre.158-1681. Kaleb Oliver, Oak; 2. Jacob Koser, MP; 3. Tauj Flora, Suth; 4. Ayden Stubbs, Cre.173-1851. Corbyn Kangiser, Glide; 2. Jayden Henry, Oak; 3. Alexander Waizman, Spr; 4. Clayton Harper, NE.182-1971. Logan Clayburn, MP; 2. Riley Jones, Coq; 3. Jeffery Nguyen, NE; 4. Abel Escalante, Spr.192-2081. Brazen Ellis, PH; 2. Jaden Rondeau, Glide; 3. James Barnett, Spr; 4. Adair Ortega, NE.216-2211. Trent Olsen, Suth; 2. Brock Barron-Perreira, Glide; 3. Kaden Thompson, CV; 4. Luke Wolgamott, Elm.229-2521. Diego Medina, Spr; 2. Tommy Vigue, Coq; 3. Brent Highburger, Elm; 4. Keith Schick, Elm.249-2591. Kaiden Van Etten, Spr; 2. Maddox Griggs, Suth; 3. Corbin Allison, Cre.271-2801. Ryan Wright, NE; 2. Abel Carlos, Spr. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 