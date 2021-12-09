SUTHERLIN — Five local wrestlers finished first in their respective weight classes in the Sutherlin Invitational on Wednesday.

Ezra Chouinard (118-120 pounds) and Kaleb Oliver (158-168) of Oakland, Sage Baker (151-158) of Douglas, Corbyn Kangiser (173-185) of Glide and Trent Olsen (216-221) of Sutherlin won titles.

In the junior varsity tournament, North Douglas' JJ Parsons (182) finished first and Kye Bilyeu (170) finished second. Parsons improved to 6-0 on the season.

93-103

1. Lyosha Mitchell, Creswell; 2. Noah Duncan, Camas Valley.

110-112

1. Colton Barklow, Elmira; 2. Gavin Haraty, Pleasant Hill.

115-117

1. Juventino Macias, Springfield; 2. Jace Harris, PH; 3. Jason Jewell, Glide; 4. Benjamin Madera, Sutherlin.

118-120

1. Ezra Chouinard, Oakland; 2. Joseph Plueard, Spr; 3. Sam Groves, Myrtle Point; 4. Walker Black, North Eugene.

123-131

1. Eli Anderson, PH; 2. Tyler Waldron, Douglas; 3. Brandon Bartlett, Suth; 4. Noah Sawyer, Elmira.

125-131

1. William Walton, Elm; 2. Fernando Gonzalez, Spr; 3. Jimmy Halverson, Cre; 4. Tristan Carey, NE.

128-135

1. Enrico Cervantez, Elm; 2. Lane Hill, CV; 3. Bailey Thompson, MP; 4. Devon Felix, Suth.

135-144

1. Ian Drago, Elm; 2. Tony Florez, Coquille; 3. Kaleb Sanders, Cre; 4. Cord Mincher, Dou.

137-144

1. Jackson O'Connor, PH; 2. Wayde Walton, Elm; 3. Tyson Archambeau, NE; 4. Lucas Richardson, Spr.

143-145

1. Michael Owens, Spr; 2. Gavin Hoellrich, PH; 3. Leland Good, Oak; 4. Addison Crippen, Glide.

144-149

1. Cameron Houston, Coq; 2. Braxton Dill, Glide; 3. Seth Drago, Elm; 4. Kyle Arscott, Oak.

151-158

1. Sage Baker, Dou; 2. Ruben Fox, Elm; 3. Robert Davis, Oak; 4. Ty Terry, Suth.

154-155

1. Blake Richardson, PH; 2. Hyrum Weiss, NE; 3. River Wolfe, CV; 4. Brock Stubbs, Cre.

158-168

1. Kaleb Oliver, Oak; 2. Jacob Koser, MP; 3. Tauj Flora, Suth; 4. Ayden Stubbs, Cre.

173-185

1. Corbyn Kangiser, Glide; 2. Jayden Henry, Oak; 3. Alexander Waizman, Spr; 4. Clayton Harper, NE.

182-197

1. Logan Clayburn, MP; 2. Riley Jones, Coq; 3. Jeffery Nguyen, NE; 4. Abel Escalante, Spr.

192-208

1. Brazen Ellis, PH; 2. Jaden Rondeau, Glide; 3. James Barnett, Spr; 4. Adair Ortega, NE.

216-221

1. Trent Olsen, Suth; 2. Brock Barron-Perreira, Glide; 3. Kaden Thompson, CV; 4. Luke Wolgamott, Elm.

229-252

1. Diego Medina, Spr; 2. Tommy Vigue, Coq; 3. Brent Highburger, Elm; 4. Keith Schick, Elm.

249-259

1. Kaiden Van Etten, Spr; 2. Maddox Griggs, Suth; 3. Corbin Allison, Cre.

271-280

1. Ryan Wright, NE; 2. Abel Carlos, Spr.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

