LOWELL — Camas Valley's David Ode (145 pounds), Owen Koegler (152), Kaden Thompson (182) and Kamalu Swift (285) earned state berths with runner-up finishes in the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Lowell High School.
The Hornets finished third in the team standings with 131 points. Illinois Valley won the team crown with 354 points.
Finishing second for Glendale were Aaron Martin (138) and Howard Lewelling (220).
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus Douglas County) — Illinois Valley 354, Lowell 171, Camas Valley 131, Oakridge 121, Central Linn 97, Oakland 97, Monroe/Triangle Lake 94, Glendale 88.5, Myrtle Point 56, North Lake 51, North Douglas/Yoncalla (12th) 48, Riddle (15th) 28.5, Reedsport (17th) 23.
Championship Finals
106 — Mike Miller, IV, won by forfeit over James Conn, IV. 113 — Micah Martinho, IV, tf. Jonavin Keller, Oakr., 19-2. 120 — Harley Hardison, Low., dec. Augustin Cisneros, LR, 12-6. 126 — Tallen Shaffer, IV, won by forfeit over Ebyn Lindsay, IV. 132 — Aaron Rico, CL, dec. Trevin Truesdell, Mon., 6-2. 138 — Ryon Martinho, IV, maj. dec. Aaron Martin, Gle., 10-1. 145 — Kayden Tiller, Oakr, p. David Ode, CV, 3:29. 152 — Ryan Griffin, IV, dec. Owen Koegler, CV, 8-4. 160 — Jacob Beauchamp, CL, p. Jozia Williams, IV, 3:28. 170 — Paul Clark, Low., p. Kaiden Green, IV, 3:29. 182 — Tobin Paine, M/TL, p. Kaden Thompson, CV, 5:59. 195 — Malachi Hansen, CL, p. Lee Brainard, Oakr., 1:11. 220 — Logan Clayburn, MP, p. Howard Lewelling, Gle., :29. 285 — David Finch, Low., p. Kamalu Swift, CV, 3:14.
