FARGO, N.D. — Roseburg High School sophomore-to-be Gage Singleton earned All-America status competing in the U.S. Marine Corps 16-and-under freestyle wrestling national championships at the Fargo Dome Tuesday.
Singleton, competing at 100 pounds for Team Oregon, won his first two matches before getting knocked into the consolation bracket by Team Minnesota's Blake Beissel.
Singleton rebounded, winning six consecutive matches on the consolation side. He pinned Jace Hedeman of Iowa in 1 minute, 12 seconds, then earned a victory by criteria over Darren Florance of New York after grappling to an 8-8 tie. In the consolation "Round of 8," Singleton scored a 14-2 superiority victory over Chase Quenault of New Jersey.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Singleton pinned the No. 1 seed in the 128-wrestler bracket, Dru Ayala of Team Iowa, in 1:56, then scored another 10-0 superiority win over Beissel in the consolation semifinals.
A superiority win in freestyle wrestling is the equivalent of a technical fall in collegiate style, which is most common at the high school level.
In the third-place match, Singleton hammered Dedrick Navarro of Idaho 12-2.
In the junior freestyle tournament, seniors-to-be Nash Singleton (132) of Roseburg and Kaleb Oliver (152) of Oakland were eliminated on the first day of their tournament Monday.
The 16U Greco-Roman National Championships began Wednesday at the Fargo Dome. Gage Singleton opened his tournament with a 10-0 superiority win over Charles Meudt of Wisconsin. The juniors national championship gets under way Thursday.
