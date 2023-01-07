SUTHERLIN — For a change, the girls had the wrestling mats to themselves for competition at the Dog Pound on Saturday.
The inaugural Sutherlin Girls Wrestling Invitational attracted around 52 wrestlers and 10 teams, according to Bulldogs coach Miguel Carrillo.
“For the first time, it’s really good,” Carrillo said of the turnout. “The girls are more athletic in recent years.”
Sutherlin, Oakland and Reedsport were among the Douglas County teams taking part in the tournament.
“It’s nice we’re finally having a girls tournament and hopefully we can get more girls,” said Emilja Singleton, a Sutherlin sophomore who finished second at 100 pounds. “It feels equal. Women’s wrestling in Oregon is doing really good.”
Indeed it is. The Oregon School Activities Association is sanctioning two state girls wrestling tournaments this year — one for Class 6A and 5A wrestlers, and the other for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A athletes.
Most of these girls are all in. They take the sport seriously and put the time in.
“My family has been wrestlers and my aunt (Kylie Atterbury) was one of the wrestlers here. She’s on the wall,” said Sutherlin sophomore Arianna Flores, who placed second at 125. “My friend (Keeley Guthrie) talked me into wrestling her first year ... I joined not thinking I’d like it, but I ended up falling in love with it and it’s one of the sports I want to play in college.
“I enjoy how it gets me in shape for my other sports. It gets me stronger and builds muscle. I love being aggressive and not being called for going after someone. It’s a way to get my anger and emotions out.”
Sophomore Hailey Holgate was Sutherlin’s lone champion, winning at 130.
“I’m not really a physical contact person, but I love the aggression,” Holgate said. “It breaks you down and pushes you so you can be your best mentally and physically. Winning isn’t necessarily the reward, but being able to have that self-confidence. ‘Hey, I just did that’. That’s like the roughest six minutes of your life out there.”
Sophomore Aurianna VanHouten of Oakland finished second at 130.
“My brother (Austin) was a wrestler and that got me into wrestling,” VanHouten said. “I tried out one year with the mat club and really enjoyed it and I started wrestling in middle school. Wrestling is my No. 1 sport and one of my biggest goals is to make it back to state and do better than I did last year.”
Singleton is among the experienced wrestlers, having competed in national tournaments.
“I just like the feeling,” she said. “I like working hard, and I like the feeling I get from winning a match. Sometimes if I lose the match, I kind of like the feeling because it makes me want to work even harder.
“The only part that sucks is cutting weight, but I don’t have to do that very often. Sometimes it’s hard to breathe because I have braces (on my teeth) and I have to wear a mouthguard. It’s a lot of hard work, but it definitely pays off and I have a lot of fun.”
The other county champions were Bella Eyler of Oakland (115) and Tosha Abraham of Reedsport (105). Eyler went 4-0 with four falls.
Alivia Lambert of Rogue River (125) was selected the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Rogue River won the team title with 70 points, 11 ahead of Harrisburg.
Sutherlin finished third with 58 points and Oakland was fourth with 43.
Sutherlin Girls Wrestling Invitational
Saturday’s Results
TEAM SCORES — Rogue River 70, Harrisburg 59, Sutherlin 58, Oakland 43, Elmira 40, North Valley 26, Oakridge 26, Central Linn 25.5, Brookings-Harbor 18, Reedsport 18.
100 — 1. Vanessa Keller, Oakr; 2. Emilja Singleton, Suth; 3. Lexie Mason, Oakr.
105 — 1. Tosha Abraham, Reed; 2. Sarah Gonzales, NV; 3. Trinity Lee, Suth; 4. Izabella Logsdon, Suth.
110 — 1. Gracie Williams, Har; 2. Keela Olson, Suth; 3. Alora Bergman, B-H; 4. Lucy Hill, Har.
115 — 1. Bella Eyler, Oakl; 2. Zoe Vickers, Oakl; 3. Delanie Burton, NV; 4. Alyshia Daughs, Har; 5. Allie Eubank, Suth.
120 — 1. Kali Williams, Oakr; 2. Lily Diaz, CL; 3. Nevaeh Patterson, RR; 4. Jade Jackson, Har; 5. Lily Ridgley, Har.
125 — 1. Alivia Lambert, RR; 2. Arianna Flores, Suth; 3. Launa Carter, CL; 4. Alexis Mullen, RR; 5. Summer McKeen, Elm; 6. Payson Little, Oakl; 7. Sierra Lake, RR; 8. Kayla Rader, NV.
130 — 1. Hailey Holgate, Suth; 2. Aurianna VanHouten, Oakl; 3. Alyssa Hash, RR.
135 — 1. Lexie Newman, B-H; 2. Kira Hunter, Suth; 3. Lilian Bishop, CL.
140 — 1. Katarina Jentzsch, Elm; 2. Keeley Guthrie, Suth.
145 — 1. Ariela Lambert, RR; 2. Opal Taylor, NV.
155 — 1. Hannah Henderson, Har; 2. Hailey Gordon, Oakl; 3. Delilah Jaramillo, RR; 4. Cerenitee Peel, Har; 5. Caetlyn Lillie, Elm.
170 — 1. June Highburger, Elm; 2. Nahaya Thomas, Har; 3. Victoria Glade; 4. Dareisy Rivers, Har.
190 — 1. Lilliyan Jaramillo, RR; 2. Christina Verrett, NV.
235 — 1. Breanna Meek, NV; 2. Hannah Travis, CL.
