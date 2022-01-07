GLENDALE — The Glendale wrestling team defeated Hidden Valley 27-15 and lost to North Valley 40-24 in dual meets on Thursday.

Tanner Seidel (138) posted three falls for the Pirates, while Destiny Weaver (113) and Howard Lewelling (195) both had two pins.

Glendale only had three individual matches against Riddle/Days Creek. Pirate Aaron Martin (145) won by fall.

Glendale 27, Hidden Valley 15

106 — No match. 113 — Destiny Weaver, G, p. Patrick Ainsworth, HV, :26. 120 — No match. 126 — No match. 132 — No match. 138 — No match. 145 — Aaron Martin, G, dec. Esmael Guerrero, HV, 9-4. 152 — Brandon Cregan, G, p. Noah Savage, HV, :53. 160 — Jacob Hughes, HV, dec. Colten Boyer-Stephensm G, 7-5. 170 — Zach Humphery, HV, p. Chris Singleton, G, 4:00. 182 — Abigale Boeggeman, HV, p. Luis Flores, G, 2:19. 195 — Howard Lewelling, G, p. Ty Bradbury, HV, 2:28. 220 — No match. 285 — No match.

North Valley 40, Glendale 24

106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Destiny Weaver, G, p. Tanner Watkins, NV, 4:20. 120 — Joshua Knightlinger, NV, won by forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Alex Mursino, NV, won by forfeit. 138 — Tanner Seidel, G, p. Bryson Teal, NV, 1:37. 145 — Chris Currier, NV, maj. dec. Aaron Martin, G, 15-3. 152 — Landon Myers, NV, p. Brandon Cregan, G, 2:27. 160 — Colten Beyer-Stephens, G, p. Damian Kasper, NV, 5:00. 170 — Elijah Myers, NV, p. Chris Singleton, G, 1:17. 182 — Chaddrick Kappes, NV, p. Luis Flores, G, :58. 195 — Howard Lewelling, G, won by forfeit. 220 — Seth Gallego, NV, won by forfeit. 285 — Double forfeit.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.