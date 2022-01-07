Glendale tops Hidden Valley, loses to North Valley in duals The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLENDALE — The Glendale wrestling team defeated Hidden Valley 27-15 and lost to North Valley 40-24 in dual meets on Thursday.Tanner Seidel (138) posted three falls for the Pirates, while Destiny Weaver (113) and Howard Lewelling (195) both had two pins.Glendale only had three individual matches against Riddle/Days Creek. Pirate Aaron Martin (145) won by fall.Glendale 27, Hidden Valley 15106 — No match. 113 — Destiny Weaver, G, p. Patrick Ainsworth, HV, :26. 120 — No match. 126 — No match. 132 — No match. 138 — No match. 145 — Aaron Martin, G, dec. Esmael Guerrero, HV, 9-4. 152 — Brandon Cregan, G, p. Noah Savage, HV, :53. 160 — Jacob Hughes, HV, dec. Colten Boyer-Stephensm G, 7-5. 170 — Zach Humphery, HV, p. Chris Singleton, G, 4:00. 182 — Abigale Boeggeman, HV, p. Luis Flores, G, 2:19. 195 — Howard Lewelling, G, p. Ty Bradbury, HV, 2:28. 220 — No match. 285 — No match.North Valley 40, Glendale 24106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Destiny Weaver, G, p. Tanner Watkins, NV, 4:20. 120 — Joshua Knightlinger, NV, won by forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Alex Mursino, NV, won by forfeit. 138 — Tanner Seidel, G, p. Bryson Teal, NV, 1:37. 145 — Chris Currier, NV, maj. dec. Aaron Martin, G, 15-3. 152 — Landon Myers, NV, p. Brandon Cregan, G, 2:27. 160 — Colten Beyer-Stephens, G, p. Damian Kasper, NV, 5:00. 170 — Elijah Myers, NV, p. Chris Singleton, G, 1:17. 182 — Chaddrick Kappes, NV, p. Luis Flores, G, :58. 195 — Howard Lewelling, G, won by forfeit. 220 — Seth Gallego, NV, won by forfeit. 285 — Double forfeit. 