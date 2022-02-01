GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats had three wrestlers win individual championships and two others finish second at their respective weights as the hosts of the Willie Wilkinson Memorial took home the team title Saturday.
Dennak Towne won the 132-pound title for Glide, as did Braxton Dill at 145 pounds and Corbyn Kangiser (182), who ran his record to 19-1 on the season.
Jaden Rondeau (220) and Brock Barron-Perreira (285) both placed second for the Wildcats.
"The kids came to wrestle," Glide coach Daryl Watkins said. "They showed up big time."
Behind individual titles from Corbyn Jones (170) and Caj Simmons (185), South Umpqua finished in a tie for second place in the team standings with Dallas, each posting 128 points.
Douglas also had a pair of individual champs with Tyler Waldron (126) going 3-0 on the day with three pins, while Sage Baker claimed the 160-pound crown.
Sutherlin's Trent Olsen (220) was the only other individual champion from Douglas County.
Roseburg's junior varsity squad, which finished fourth in the team standings with 87 points, got a runner-up finish from Zach Ott at 113 pounds and third-place finishes from Beau Feland (113), Garrett Gallego (132), Haiden Randleas (138), Tyler Rietmann (160) and Hunter Feland (170).
TEAM SCORES (Top 5 plus Douglas County) — Glide 137, South Umpqua 128, Dallas 128, Roseburg JV 87, Creswell 77. Douglas 72 (6th), Sutherlin 59 (9th), Camas Valley 32 (14th), North Douglas/Elkton 0 (tie 18th), Reedsport 0 (tie 18th).
Championship Finals
106 — Jonavin Keller, Oakr., p. Jordan Maxfield, Dal, 1:38. 113 — Juventino Macias, Spr., p. Zach Ott, Ros., 1:31. 120 — Sully Hill, Dal., p. James Anderson, RR, 1:10. 126 — Tyler Waldron, Doug., p. Jurny Halverson, Cres., 1:34. 132 — Dennak Towne, Gli., major dec. Wyatt Smith, NB, 10-1. 138 — Kaleb Sanders, Cres., dec. Andrew Craven, Dal., 7-5. 145 — Braxton Dill, Gli., dec. Anthony Isom, RR, 11-5. 152 — Tanner Mestas, Bon., p. Landen Bauer, SU, 1:20. 160 — Sage Baker, Doug., major dec. Seth Lamell, CV, 14-6. 170 — Corbyn Jones, SU, p. Ayden Stubbs, Cres., 1:31. 182 — Corbyn Kangiser, Gli., p. Jacobb Logan, SU, 0:49. 195 — Caj Simmons, SU, p. Jaden Rondeau, Gli., 0:35. 220 — Trent Olsen, Suth., dec. Brock Barron-Perreira, Gli., 9-6. 285 — Neal Walter, NB, p. Maddox Griggs, Suth., 1:42.
Douglas County Placers
106 — 4. Izak Hutchins, Ros. 113 — 3. Beau Feland, Ros.; 4. Joseph Carnes, SU. 120 — 4. Maysen Miller, Gli. 132 — 3. Garrett Gallego, Ros.; 4. Cord Mincher, Doug. 138 — 3. Haiden Randleas, Ros.; 4. Addison Crippen, Gli. 145 — 4. Nate Brown, SU. 160 — 3. Tyler Rietmann, Ros. 170 — 3. Hunter Feland, Rose. 195 — 3. Jose Martinez, Doug. 285 — 3. Brayden Reedy, SU.
