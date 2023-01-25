COOS BAY — The Glide High School wrestling team, powered by a talented quartet of freshmen, went 1-3-2 in six dual meets Friday and Saturday at the Bay City Duals hosted by Marshfield High School.
Glide, which brought just six wrestlers to the tournament, defeated Cottage Grove 40-30, tield with Coquille (30-30) and North Bend (36-36) and dropped duals to Elmira, La Pine and Hidden Valley.
The chance to compete in the tournament featured a pair of top-notch clashes in the lightest weights as Glide’s Dawson brothers got their first shot at La Pine’s Flack brothers.
At 106 pounds, Glide’s Drew Dawson, ranked No. 1 at Class 3A according to oregonwrestling.net, beat No. 2 Riley Flack by a 4-1 decision. Twin brother Carter Dawson, however, suffered a 2-1 decision to the Hawks’ senior Tyson Flack at 113 pounds.
Glide freshman Elijah Hatfield, ranked No. 4 at 113 pounds, won his 120-pound match against fifth-ranked Thaddius Brown of La Pine by a 10-9 decision.
For the tournament, Drew Dawson went 3-1 with three pins, Carter Dawson went 1-1 with a 13-second pin and four forfeits and Hatfield went 4-0 with three falls.
Fellow freshman Ezra Wright (145) went 3-2 with three pins — including a 10-second fall — and junior 285-pounder Michael Williams went 3-3 with three pins.
Glide will host the Willie Wilkinson Memorial Tournament Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
