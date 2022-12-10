CULVER — Two Glide wrestlers reached the championship finals and the Wildcats placed ninth as a team at the Culver Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at Culver High School.
Glide freshman 113-pounder Elijah Hatfield placed second, as did junior 285-pounder Brock Barron-Perreira.
Hatfield surrendered a first-round takedown and Crook County's Duke Wentzel held on for a 2-0 decision in their championship. Barron-Perreira met defending Class 2A/1A heavyweight champion Wylie Johnson of Culver, who recorded a second-round pin to claim the 285-pound title.
Brothers Carter and Drew Dawson met in the consolation championship match, placing third and fourth, respectively.
La Pine won the team title with 251.5 points, while host Culver was second with 222. Glide finished ninth in the team standings with 99 points.
Camas Valley had a strong showing, placing 13th as a team and placed four wrestlers on the medals podium. Lane Hill (132) and Owen Koegler (152) both placed third while Noah Duncan (113) and Seth Lamell (170) placed sixth.
Glendale had one placer as 145-pounder Aaron Martin finished third.
Culver Invitational
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus local): La Pine 251.5, Culver 222, Illinois Valley 198, Mazama 186, Crook County 144.5, Rainier 139, Lowell 117, Madras 113, Glide 99, Sisters 77; 13. Camas Valley, 71.5; 17. Glendale, 48.
Championship Finals
106 — Tyson Flack, LP, maj. dec. Hunter Hendricks, Rain, 11-1. 113 — Duke Wentzel, CC, dec. Elijah Hatfield, Gli, 2-0. 120 — Micah Martinho, IV, by medical fft over Haydn Burk, Maz. 126 — Aiden Bonner, CC, p. Cooper Nelson, CC, 3:47. 132 — Landyn Philpott, LP, p. Carlos Fernandez, Cul, 1:26. 138 — Devon Kerr, LP, dec. Derek Torres, Cul, 4-2. 145 — Ryon Martinho, IV, p. Reeden Arsenault, Cul, 3:26. 152 — Ryan Griffin, IV, dec. Ben Cooper, Sis, 4-3. 160 — Garrett Forbes, LP, dec. Kelin Abbas, Cul, 6-4 (SV-1). 170 — Cael White, Mad, p. Tag DeLuca, LP, 1:05. 182 — Chase Andrade, Adr, dec. Riddick Hutchison, GU, 8-1. 195 — Tyson Van Gastel, Maz, p. Jeffrey Schuler, LP, 1:31. 220 —Kale Ferguson, Jos, p. Wyatt Hufford, NL, 0:33. 285 — Wylie Johnson, Cul, p. Brock Barron-Perreira, Gli, 2:33.
