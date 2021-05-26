There was plenty of adrenaline pumping inside the members of the Roseburg High School wrestling team on Wednesday.
The Indians, competing in a dual meet on their home mat for the first time in over 15 months after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020-21 winter season, got after the Eagle Point Eagles on a spring evening.
Roseburg won 11 of 14 matches, including nine falls, and hung a 63-15 loss on the Class 5A Eagles in a Southern Oregon Conference matchup at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Indians were coming off a 54-30 loss to 5A Thurston on Saturday in Springfield, an outdoor dual where they gave up eight pins.
"It was great (being back at home). It wasn't dark like it normally is and I found that to be weird," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "Not just for the kids, but Roseburg wrestling ... we try to build a family and have a lot of community support and it was just special to see some of the fans here.
"We've made wrestling pretty important in the community and it means a lot to many people. (The pandemic) wasn't just taking away from the coaches and kids, our community lost a gathering event and atmosphere. So this was a special night, for sure."
The Indians got falls from Cristian Martinez at 113 pounds, Nash Singleton at 138, Kahleb Diaz at 145, Rhett Martin at 152, Darian Thacker at 170, Colby Olsen at 182, Rogan Coffman at 195, Grady Hamilton at 220 and Tyler Estes at 285.
Levi Campbell (132) came from behind to post a 8-6 sudden victory in overtime for the Indians. Gage Singleton (106) received a forfeit win.
"We did a good job of pinning at Thurston, but gave up too many," Lander said. "Tonight was better. The whole process is about getting better, we stress that every day. I think we've had a couple of good practices and performed well tonight."
Diaz, one of five seniors in Roseburg's varsity lineup, could sense the team was ready to put on a show after coming out for the pre-meet run-in.
"It felt really good," said Diaz, a third-ranked wrestler in 6A who'll wrestle for Umpqua Community College next year. "I thought my heart was going to pop out of my jacket. It feels good wrestling with my teammates and my family can watch me this year. It's a good feeling they can come and support the team."
"I know I've never lost here and I'm not planning on it," said Thacker, another senior who's ranked No. 2 in his weight class. "I always try and get the crowd going, try and give them something to see. If I can perform my best for the team, then I feel I'll come out on top."
Nash Singleton, at 120, and Thacker, at 170, each won their first state championships in the 2020 state tournament. Diaz was a state runner-up at 126 and Coffman placed fourth at 195.
Martinez got Roseburg's pin-fest started in the 113-pound bout, sticking Diego De La Cruz of Eagle Point in 3:30.
The Tribe won nine of the last 10 matches, beginning with Campbell's win over Noe Cortez at 132. Campbell trailed 5-2 after two rounds, but rallied and sent it into overtime. Campbell scored a takedown with 33 seconds left in the one-minute extra period to win it.
"I think we did really well (as a team), but what stood out to me was Campbell getting his first win on varsity," Thacker said. "You see him working hard in practice."
"He had to wrestle and get into the late rounds and tie it up, and he really earned that victory," Lander said. "He's an extremely hard worker and still pretty new to wrestling, but he's figuring it out."
Rhett Martin turned in the quickest fall at 152, flattening David Brown in 52 seconds. Before that, Diaz pinned Kenai Copeland in 1:31.
"I don't like to waste any time," Diaz said. "I like to get in there, get my team points and make my family happy."
The Indians will travel to Central Point on Friday to take on Crater in an outdoor dual. The Comets are ranked No. 3 in 5A.
"We're here to battle the best," Diaz said. "Steve (Lander) puts us against good teams. He wants us to get better wrestling a good team."
Roseburg 63, Eagle Point 15
106 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, p. Diego De La Cruz, EP, 3:30. 120 — Luke Callahan, EP, p. Koen Shelby, R, 1:13. 126 — Luke Patterson, EP, won by forfeit. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, 8-6 sv. (OT) over Noe Cortez, EP. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Dylan Dahling, EP, 2:43. 145 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Kenai Copeland, EP, 1:31. 152 — Rhett Martin, R, p. David Brown, EP, :52. 160 — Kurtis Jackson, EP, 7-5 sv. (OT) over Haygen VanGordon, R. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Kyle O'Neil, EP, 1:40. 182 — Colby Olsen, R, p. Jimmy Copeland, EP, 1:55. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Juan Ruiz, EP, 1:09. 220 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Marc Milazzo, EP, 2:52. 285 — Tyler Estes, R, p. Joel Montes, EP, 1:44.
JV Score — Roseburg 63, Eagle Point 6.
