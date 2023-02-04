HILLSBORO — Roseburg's Gage Singleton has not lost a match against another Oregon wrestler during the 2022-23 season, and a late reversal kept that unblemished record intact Saturday.
Singleton's reversal with 11 seconds remaining gave him a 10-8 decision over Sweet Home's Kyle Sieminski in the 113-pound title bout at the Reser's Tournament of Champions, held Friday and Saturday at Liberty High School.
The two juniors are both two-time state champions, Singleton at Class 6A 106 pounds and Sieminski at 106 in 4A.
The end of the match had a frenetic final exchange, when Sieminski was awarded a takedown against Singleton with 12 seconds left, according to data provided by TrackWrestling.com. But just as quickly, Singleton scored a reversal to regain a 10-8 edge and held on for the win.
Singleton was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament, recording two pins and a technical fall on his way to the title match.
Just two Roseburg wrestlers earned top-six placement at the TOC, as senior 285-pounder Grady Hamilton also reached the championship finals and ran into a familiar foe.
At the 2022 6A state championships, Hamilton squared off with then-Sprague junior Cole Steketee, ultimately submitting to a second-round pin.
Saturday night, Hamilton, ranked No. 4 among 6A heavyweights, took the state's top-ranked big man to the wire, only to drop a 1-0 decision. An early second-round escape by Steketee was the only scoring in a possible preview of this month's pending 6A 285-pound state title bout.
"Grady had a very good tournament," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "He had a close match with a kid that beat him last year."
Newberg won the team title in the varsity portion of the tournament, followed by West Linn, La Grande, Mountain View and Sweet Home in the top five. Roseburg finished 16th in the team standings.
In the junior varsity tournament, Roseburg had two placers. Jayce Parker reached the finals before finishing second at 160 pounds, and William Allen placed fourth at 170. As a team, the Indians finished 12th as a team.
Roseburg will compete at the Southwest Conference championships next Friday and Saturday at Grants Pass High School, with the top three placers in each weight advancing to the OSAA Class 6A State Championships, which return to Portland's Memorial Coliseum Feb. 24.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
