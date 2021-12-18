RENO, Nev. — Roseburg brothers Nash and Gage Singleton both had a shot a individual championships, but settled for second Saturday night during the finals of the 2021 Dollarum Reno Tournament of Champions at the Reno Events Center.
Nash Singleton, who won the 120-pound weight class at the TOC as a sophomore in 2020, suffered an overtime 4-2 loss to Poway (California) High School's Brock Bobzien.
Sophomore Gage Singleton, the No. 1 seed in the 106-pound bracket, dropped a 4-0 decision to Isaiah Cortez of Gilroy (California) in the title match.
Both brothers had to win two matches earlier Saturday to reach the championship finals, with Gage Singleton scoring a first-round pin and a 3-2 decision to reach the title match. Nash Singleton had an 11-1 major decision in Saturday morning's quarterfinals and a first-round pin in the semifinals to give himself a shot at a second TOC crown.
"Nash and Gage were both real dominant," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said, "and then had two real good opponents (in the finals). They really wrestled well."
Senior 152-pounder Varrius Scanlan was the only other member of Roseburg's 13-man contingent to advance to Saturday's consolation rounds, but suffered a 5-4 loss and was eliminated.
"It's just a real tough tournament, and if you're not exactly on your game, you're going to find somebody here who can beat you," Lander said.
California powerhouses Poway and Temecula Valley finished 1-2 in the team standings, with Poway scoring 288 to Temecula Valley's 194.5. Crescent Valley of Corvallis was the highest finishing Oregon team, as the Class 5A Raiders placed fifth with 170.5 points.
Roseburg scored 98 team points to rank 17th, Sprague tied for 20th with 85.5 points, and Crook County was 34th with 65 points.
Roseburg will take a short break from competition until after the new year, where two more challenges away. The Indians will host Thurston in a nonleague dual meet Jan. 5, then will head to south to Clovis, California, for the 2022 Doc Buchanan Invitational Jan. 7-8.
