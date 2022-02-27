The Singleton brothers lived up to their billing for the Roseburg High School wrestling team over the weekend.
Senior Nash Singleton wrapped up his outstanding prep career with his third straight state championship, winning the 132-pound title in the Class 6A tournament on Sunday night at Sandy High School.
Sophomore Gage Singleton captured his second consecutive state crown at 106. Placing second for Roseburg were senior Varrius Scanlan (152) and junior Grady Hamilton (285), while senior Rhett Martin (138) took fourth.
The Indians tied West Linn for third in the team standings with 163 points. Newberg, with 11 wrestlers advancing to the championship finals and six winning titles, rolled to its third straight team title with 418 points.
Sprague, with five champions, was second with 220.5 points.
Nash Singleton, the top seed at 132, capped off a 5-0 tournament by pinning second-seeded Nicky Olmstead of Newberg in 1:53. Singleton pinned all of his opponents in the tourney and finished 43-2 on the season.
"It feels the exact same (as the previous two championships) — super exciting," Nash Singleton said. "(The tournament) went exactly as I wanted it to."
Gage Singleton, the No. 1 seed at 106, scored a 9-5 decision over second-seeded Jeremiah Wachsmuth of Clackamas. Singleton, who pinned his four previous opponents, finished 42-3 overall.
"It feels really good, winning back-to-back titles," Gage Singleton said. "I wrestled (Wachsmuth) at the Coast Classic and pinned him in the first round, and tonight I felt in control for most of the match. He did some funky rolls I wasn't expecting and that's how he scored most of his points."
Scanlan, the No. 3 seed at 152, dropped an 8-2 decision to top-seeded Charlie Evans of Newberg. Scanlan went 4-1 in the tourney and ended the season 35-7.
Hamilton, second-seeded at 285, was pinned in 2:23 by top-seeded Cole Steketee of Sprague. Hamilton went 3-1 in the tourney and finished 32-6 on the season.
Martin, the No. 5 seed at 138, was pinned in 3:42 by Logan Medford of Cleveland in the third-place final. Martin was 4-2 in the tourney and ended 27-13 overall.
Roseburg had 19 wrestlers compete in the tournament, 10 of them seniors.
TEAM SCORES — Newberg 418, Sprague 220.5, Roseburg 163, West Linn 163, Mountain View 135.5, David Douglas 84, Canby 78, Cleveland 73, Bend 67.5, South Salem 66, Grants Pass 64, McKay 60, Westview 59, Tigard 57, Century 50, McMinnville 49, Tualatin 49, Sandy 47.5, Aloha 46.5, McNary 46.5, Clackamas 43, Mountainside 42, Centennial 40, Sherwood 37.5, Liberty 31, Barlow 29, Southridge 29, Reynolds 28.5, Grant 28, West Salem 28.
Championship Finals
106 — Gage Singleton, Roseburg, dec. Jeremiah Wachsmuth, Clackamas, 9-5.
113 — Isaac Hampton, Newberg, maj. dec. Scout Santos, Mountain View, 12-4.
120 — Brayden Boyd, Sprague, p. Ethan Ritchie, Newberg, 3:05.
126 — Zachary Keinonen, Newberg, dec. Chris Dillworth, McMinnville, 1-0.
132 — Nash Singleton, Roseburg, p. Nicky Olmstead, Newberg, 1:53.
138 — Drew Jones, Mountain View, dec. Charles Spinning, West Linn, 7-3.
145 — Ayden Garver, Newberg, p. Trae Frederick, Newberg, :59.
152 — Charlie Evans, Newberg, dec. Varrius Scanlan, Roseburg, 8-2.
160 — Price Pothier, Newberg, dec. Liam Byrne, Mountain View, 3-1.
170 — Riley Davis, Sprague, dec. Justin Rademacher, West Linn, 5-2.
182 — Brook Byers, Sprague, p. Kyle Kelley, Newberg, :27.
195 — Hudson Davis, Newberg, dec. Robert Plympton, Reynolds, 3-1.
220 — David Sherman, Sprague, dec. Hayden Hampton, Newberg, 3-2.
285 — Cole Steketee, Sprague, p. Grady Hamilton, Roseburg, 2:23.
Third-Place Matches
Roseburg Wrestlers
138 — Logan Medford, Cleveland, p. Rhett Martin, Roseburg, 3:42.
