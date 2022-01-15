REDMOND — The Roseburg High School wrestling team was steamrolled by Newberg in a semifinal of the Oregon Classic on Saturday, then defeated Sprague 44-35 for third place.
The Tigers finished with nine falls and handed the Indians a 59-18 loss in the state dual meet tournament at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Roseburg earlier posted 11 pins and didn't lose a match in an 81-0 victory over Oregon City in the quarterfinals.
In pool action Friday, Roseburg defeated South Medford 62-12 and Sandy 63-14 before falling to pool winner Mountain View, 42-28.
The Tribe only won four matches against Newberg, which captured the OSAA 2020 Class 6A state championship and last spring's unsanctioned state tournament.
Seniors Rhett Martin (138 pounds) and Nash Singleton (145) each won by decision, junior Grady Hamilton (285) won by injury default and sophomore Gage Singleton (106) received a forfeit.
In the Oregon City meet, Roseburg got falls from Zach Ott (106), Gage Singleton (113), Cristian Martinez (120), Roman Leaton (126), Levi Campbell (132), Garrett Gallego (138), Martin (145), Tyler Rietmann (160), Daniel Burky (182), Emmitt Gibson (195) and Hamilton (285).
Class 2A/1A
Glide lost to Lowell 42-30 Saturday in the fifth-place meet.
Dennak Towne (132), Braxton Miller (145) and Corbyn Kangiser (182) posted falls for the Wildcats.
Earlier, Glide lost to Central Linn 36-24 in the quarterfinals and defeated Toledo 21-17 in the consolation semifinals.
Masyn Miller (126), Towne (132), Braxton Miller (145), Kangiser (195) and Jaden Rondeau (220) all won by decision for Glide against the Boomers. Kangiser (182) and Brock Barron (285) each recorded quick pins against Central Linn, Kangiser sticking JC Erickson in 11 seconds and Barron flattening Colby Shaw in :39.
Class 3A
South Umpqua lost 39-30 to Dayton in a semifinal Saturday.
The Lancers got falls from Sylis Williams (132), Josiah Sinohui (160), Caj Simmons (195) and Brayden Reedy (220).
Class 6A
Saturday's Results
Quarterfinal
Roseburg 81, Oregon City 0
106 — Zach Ott, R, p. Skyler Olson, OC, :43. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Oscar Cuellar, OC, :48. 120 — Cristian Martinez, R, p. Wyatt Stahl, OC, 4:26. 126 — Roman Leaton, R, p. Ryan (Bear) Hatch, OC, 1:48. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Fernando Gonzalez Ramirez, OC, 2:48. 138 — Garrett Gallego, R, p. Daniel Schull, OC, 4:28. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Mitchell Johnson, OC, 2:38. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, dec. Ethan Petrone, OC, 5-3. 160 — Tyler Rietmann, R, p. Carl Najjar, OC, 3:21. 170 — Hunter Feland, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Daniel Burky, R, p. Zackary Hill, OC, 1:19. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Ryan Neil, OC, :40. 220 — Jack Banta, R, won by forfeit. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Kallen Saffer, OC, :31.
Semifinal
Newberg 59, Roseburg 18
106 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Isaac Hampton, N, tf. Robert Geyer, R, 18-3. 120 — Ethan Ritchie, N, p. Cristian Martinez, R, 1:18. 126 — Zachary Keinonen, N, p. Roman Leaton, R, :32. 132 — Nicky Olmstead, N, p. Garrett Gallego, R, 3:19. 138 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Gus Amerson, N, 8-5. 145 — Nash Singleton, R, dec. Ayden Garver, N, 4-1. 152 — Charlie Evans, N, p. Haiden Randleas, R, :51. 160 — Price Pothier, N, p. Varrius Scanlan, R, 4:55. 170 — Gavin Korkeakoski, N, p. Ethan Leaton, R, 3:42. 182 — Kyle Kelley, N, p. Daniel Burky, R, 1:45. 195 — Hudson Davis, N, p. Emmitt Gibson, R, :38. 220 — Hayden Hampton, N, p. Jack Banta, R, 3:01. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, by injury default over Sylus Worthington, N, 2:00.
Third Place
Roseburg 44, Sprague 35
106 — Zach Ott, R, p. Elijah Ezpeleta, S, 1:05. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Quincy Paloma, S, 1:21. 120 — Brayden Boyd, S, p. Roman Leaton, R, :22. 126 — Cristian Martinez, R, won by forfeit. 132 — Bo Davis, S, p. Levi Campbell, R, 3:08. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Seth Carp, Sprague, 1:21. 145 — Charlie Jones, R, maj. dec. Avidan Brennan, S, 10-1. 152 — Josh Camillo, S, p. Haiden Randleas, R, 3:43. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, maj. dec. Aidan Walter, S, 12-3. 170 — Riley Davis, S, p. Ethan Leaton, R, 1:01. 182 — Elijah Kercher, S, p. Hunter Feland, R, :58. 195 — Nico Fox, S, p. Emmitt Gibson, R, 1:29. 220 — Jack Banta, R, p. Tyler Martinez-Nguyen, S, 1:28. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.