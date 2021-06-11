DRAIN — The North Douglas/Elkton wrestling team hosted a six-way prep meet on Thursday.
Cydni Dill, competing at 145 pounds, went 2-0 with a fall and decision for the Warriors. Also participating for N.D/Elkton were Chase Rodgers (132), Elizabeth Houx (138), Alex James (160), Braden Jentzsch (182) and Max Kenyon (285).
Oakland had some good performances, including Kyle Arscott (160), Kaleb Oliver (170) and Brayden Tackett (285). Tackett went 4-1 with four falls.
Camas Valley's top performers were Jared Standley (113), Owen Koegler (132), Kaden Thompson (220) and Kamalu Swift (285).
