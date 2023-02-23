Grady Hamilton’s senior wrestling season has been a tough one, marked by narrow losses to some of the top 285-pounders Oregon has to offer.
“I’ve come up short of every goal I’ve set. It’s time for that to change,” said Hamilton, one day before he joins his other 10 Roseburg High School wrestling teammates on their journey to the OSAA Class 6A state championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“There’s nothing to lose at this point,” Hamilton said, “and there’s nothing more dangerous than someone with nothing to lose.”
Hamilton, who placed second at the state tournament last February as a junior, comes into this weekend’s tournament as the No. 5 seed in the 24-wrestler bracket at 285. In the 2021 heavyweight final, Hamilton suffered a second-round pin to Sprague’s Cole Steketee, the No. 1 seed entering this weekend’s tourney.
Hamilton and Steketee squared off twice this season, the most recent match resulting in a 1-0 decision for the Sprague senior at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro.
As the No. 5 seed, Hamilton and Steketee could potentially meet in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
“I believe Steketee, aside from me, is the best guy in the state,” Hamilton said. “But I believe I’m the top guy, and it’s time to make it known.”
Hamilton, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing around 230, is at an admitted deficit from a mere size perspective among other 6A heavies. Despite walking onto the mat at least 30 pounds lighter than most of the top contenders, he also surrenders roughly eight inches in height against wrestlers such as the Southwest Conference champion, Parker Jarvis of Grants Pass, who beat Hamilton three times this season.
“I just want him to do what he’s been doing,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said of Hamilton. “He’s lost some close matches. He’s capable of beating everybody, but he’s got to be able to get a takedown.”
“Because of my size, it’s hard for me to get out from under those big guys,” Hamilton said. “I have to be able to get away. I can’t let these guys just lay on me. Jarvis is just so damn strong, and Steketee is more of a basic wrestler.”
Roseburg has 11 wrestlers entered into this weekend’s tournament, with junior Charlie Jones seeded seventh at 145 pounds and senior Emmitt Gibson seeded sixth at 195.
At 113, the Indians have a junior gunning for his third state title.
Gage Singleton enters the state tournament with a 36-4 record on the season, with the four losses coming at the Reno Tournament of Champions and the Doc Buchanan Invitational held in Clovis, California. He has not lost to an Oregon wrestler this season, but could see a familiar face if his bracket goes to form.
A potential suitor in Saturday night’s finals, should they both advance, is Clackamas junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth, who Singleton defeated 9-5 in last February’s 106-pound state title match.
“We’ve wrestled a bunch since we were little, maybe 5 or 6 years old,” Singleton said of Wachsmuth.
Gibson took down the 195-pound district title with a 7-5 decision over Grants Pass Bladimir Mendez-Chaves, and could have something to say about who steps onto the top-6 medals podium at the state tournament.
“He should be on peoples’ radar,” Lander said of Gibson. “I think he’s in the mix, for sure, to place. We just have to put it together at the right time.”
CLASS 3A
Two Douglas County wrestlers enter Thursday’s Class 3A state tournament carrying the target which comes with being a No. 1 seed in their weight class.
Sutherlin’s Maddox Griggs, who won the 285-pound title in 2022, is the man to catch once again among 3A heavyweights, while Douglas senior Sage Baker earned the top seed at 160 pounds.
Among Douglas County’s four Class 3A schools, just six wrestlers were given top-four seeds, including a pair of Glide freshmen: Carter Dawson (106 pounds, No. 3) and Elijah Hatfield (113, No. 4).
Douglas junior Tyler Waldron is seeded third at 126 pounds, and South Umpqua sophomore Sylis Williams, the Class 3A Special District 3 champion, is seeded fourth at 132 pounds.
CLASS 2A/1A
No Douglas County wrestlers were awarded a top-four seed in the 2A/1A state tournament.
Camas Valley and Glendale both qualified five wrestlers for the tournament, Oakland qualified three, while Riddle, Reedsport and North Douglas/Yoncalla added one each.
