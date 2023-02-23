230105-nrr-roseburgwrestling-12.jpg (copy)

Roseburg’s Grady Hamilton, right, is seeded No. 5 at 285 pounds entering this weekend’s Class 6A state wrestling championships, which will be held at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Will Geschke/News-Review File Photo

Grady Hamilton’s senior wrestling season has been a tough one, marked by narrow losses to some of the top 285-pounders Oregon has to offer.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.