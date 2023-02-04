COTTAGE GROVE — The Oakland High School girls wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the OSAA girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships during a two-day District 2 tournament held Friday and Saturday at Cottage Grove High School.
Bella Eyler (115 pounds) and Aurianna VanHouten (130) each placed third to earn their spots at the state tournament, both winning their third-place matches by pin. Teammate Zoe Vickers (11) placed fourth, winning three consecutive consolation matches before falling to Glendale's Destiny Weaver in the consolation final.
Oakland tied for fourth place in the team standings with Hidden Valley, each posting 82 points. Sweet Home (168) and La Pine (160) ran away from the field in the team standings, with Crook County (96) placing third.
Sutherlin had two wrestlers advance to Portland's Memorial Coliseum, with Arianna Flores (125) and Keeley Guthrie (140) both placing fourth. Sutherlin finished ninth in the team standings.
Aquela Hasty of Douglas placed third at 135, winning four consecutive consolation bracket matches after a loss in the quarterfinals.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class from both districts 1 and 2 qualified for the eight-wrestler state championship tournament, scheduled for Feb. 23-24.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
