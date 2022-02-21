LOWELL — Freshman Tyler Garner (126 pounds), senior Kaleb Oliver (170) and junior Hunter Shamir (285) all won individual titles, leading Oakland to the team championship in the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Lowell High School.
Aurianna VanHouten (113) finished second for the Oakers. Oakland compiled 169 points, 22 ahead of runner-up Central Linn.
Glide got titles from Braxton Dill (145), Jaden Rondeau (195) and Brock Barron-Perreira (220). Aaron Solomon (132) and Adam Solomon (138) of Reedsport won their brackets. Other state qualifiers include Dennak Towne (second, 132) and Corbyn Kangiser (second, 182) of Glide, Ezra Chouinard (third, 120) of Oakland and Jacob Parsons (third, 160) of North Douglas.
The 2A/1A state tourney will be held at Culver High School this Saturday.
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 169, Central Linn 147, Lowell 144, Jefferson 129, Glide 121, Oakridge 80.5, Reedsport 45.5, Monroe 38, North Douglas 22, Alsea 14.
Championship Finals
106 — Harley Hardison, L, p. Jonavin Keller, Oakr, 3:09. 113 — Hunter Mersch, J, p. Zoe Vickers, Oakl, 1:57. Second Place: Aurianna VanHouten, Oakl, won by forfeit over Zoe Vickers, Oakl. 120 — Hagen Johnson, CL, p. Juan Lorenzo, J, 1:16. 126 — Tyler Garner, Oakl, p. Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar, J, :36. 132 — Aaron Solomon, R, dec. Dennak Towne, G, 7-6. 138 — Adam Solomon, R, dec. Isaiah Thurman, L, 12-7. 145 — Braxton Dill, G, p. Shelby Plagmann, L, 1:53. 152 — Ryan Davis, J, dec. Justice Allen, Oakr, 8-4. 160 — Cole Goracke, CL, p. Jimmy Donaldson, CL, 1:10. 170 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakl, p. Paul Clark, L, 2:46. 182 — Jacob Beauchamp, CL, by inj. def. over Corbyrn Kangiser, G, 4:10. 195 — Jaden Rondeau, G, dec. Malachi Hansen, CL, 5-3. 220 — Brock Barron-Perreira, G, won by forfeit over Beauden Asher, L. 285 — Hunter Shamir, Oakl, p. Colby Shaw, CL, 3:50.
