OAKLAND — The Oakland High School wrestling team won five matches by fall and defeated Central Linn of Halsey 39-33 in a Special District 2 dual meet on Tuesday at the Nut House.
"That's a good win for us," Oakland coach Ian Patt said. "I think that's the first time we've beaten Central Linn in a dual."
Scoring pins for the Oakers were Bella Eyler at 113 pounds, Ezra Chouinard at 126, Dominic Bradford at 138, Coen Egner at 160 and Kyle Arscott at 182. Eyler had the fastest pin, sticking Syndelle Garber of Central Linn in 44 seconds.
Ethian Webb of Oakland won by decision at 152. Donovan McDermott received a forfeit win at 195.
"The kids are doing good," Patt said. "We're young, but they're working hard and improving. So far we've had some success."
Riddle brought three wrestlers to the meet. Eyler decisioned Colton Hatcher of Riddle 11-5 at 113, Blair Doud of Riddle decisioned Tyler Garner of Oakland 7-4 at 132 and McDermott pinned Cameron Hughes of Riddle in 12 seconds at 195.
Oakland is scheduled to compete in the Shamrock Tournament in Riddle on Dec. 30.
Oakland 39, Central Linn 33
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Bella Eyler, O, p. Syndelle Garber, CL, :44. 120 — Case Schulte, CL, p. Zoe Vickers, O, 1:02. 126 — Ezra Chouinard, O, p. Launa Carter, CL, 3:57. 132 — Aaron Rico, CL, dec. Tyler Garner, O, 5-0. 138 — Dominic Bradford, O, p. Lillian Bishop, CL, 5:35. 145 — Dan Offutt, CL, won by forfeit. 152 — Ethian Webb, O, dec. Wyatt Tigner, CL, 12-6. 160 — Coen Egner, O, p. Cole Johnson, CL, :52. 170 — Jacob Beauchamp, CL, p. Robert Davis, O, 1:34. 182 — Kyle Arscott, O, p. Angus Smith, CL, 1:16. 195 — Donovan McDermott, O, won by forfeit. 220 — Malachi Hansen, CL, p. Jacob Ocumpaugh, O, 1:47. 285 — Hannah Travis, CL, won by forfeit.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
