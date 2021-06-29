Oakland junior Kaleb Oliver dominated the 160-pound weight class on his way to a second Class 2A/1A state wrestling championship Saturday at Sweet Home High School.
Oliver, who won the 132-pound state title in 2020, bumped up four weight classes for the 2021 season and was nearly untouchable, recording a pin and two technical falls on his way to the title match, where he pinned Elgin’s Joseph Lathrop with six seconds left in the second round.
Oliver was the lone placer of the Oakers’ eight entrants in the state tournament as Oakland finished with 33 team points to place 17th in the team standings. Oliver scored 27 of those points.
Glide was 12th in the team standings with 38 points, while Camas Valley, in its first season, finished 16th with 34.
Glide junior Dennak Towne placed second, losing an 11-4 decision to Reedsport’s Aaron Solomon in the 132-pound title match. Solomon won the 106-pound title in 2020.
Solomon and brother Christian were champions for the defending 2A/1A state champion Brave, which finished seventh this season with 53 points. Culver ran away with the team title with 231.5 points, with Pine Eagle (94.5) a distant second.
Freshman Lane Hill was the lone placer for Camas Valley, taking fourth at 126 pounds. Chase Rodgers also placed fourth for North Douglas at 132 as the Warriors placed 32nd as a team (13 points).
CLASS 3A
South Umpqua junior Caj Simmons wrestled his way into the championship round of the Class 3A state championships at Redmond High School.
Simmons pinned his way into the finals of the 195-pound bracket, but lost by fall to Harrisburg senior Chandler Stauss in the final.
Lancers teammate Andrew Hill (220) placed fourth, falling to Sutherlin’s Trent Olson by a 7-1 decision in the consolation final.
Sutherlin sophomore Brenden Bartlett reached the semifinals at 120 pounds before falling to Amity’s Blake Runion.
On the consolation side, Bartlett pinned Yamhill-Carlton’s Cayden Hill in the second round to advance to the consolation final, but lost to Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell 4-3 in the third-place match.
La Pine won the team title with 149.5 points, with Willamina a distant second at 107.
Sutherlin (43) and South Umpqua (42) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
