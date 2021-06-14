HARRISBURG — Oakland's Zoe Vickers at 113 pounds and Kaleb Oliver at 160 won individual titles in the Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Vickers pinned Taylor Alexander of Kennedy in the title match, while Oliver scored a 7-0 decision over Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill.
Jaden Rondeau (220) of Glide finished second, getting pinned by Camryn Biegel of Kennedy in the final.
Harrisburg won the team championship with 158 points, 24.5 ahead of Santiam Christian.
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — Harrisburg 158, Santiam Christian 134.5, Pleasant Hill 132, Dallas 128, Oakland (ninth) 83, Glide (13th) 45, Glendale (14th) 32.5, Riddle (17th) 14, North Douglas (18th) 9.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 6
106 — 1. Frankie Giron, Gervais; 4. Bella Eyler, Oakland. 113 — 1. Zoe Vickers, Oakland. 120 — 1. Russell Talmadge, Harrisburg; 3. Daykotae McVoy, Riddle. 126 — 1. Calab Perez, Santiam Christian. 132 — 1. Hunter Zeiher, Sciot; 6. Dennak Towne, Glide. 138 — 1. Isaac Jones, Dallas. 145 — 1. Nephi Heakin, Harrisburg. 152 — 1. Logan Beem, Santiam Christian. 160 — 1. Kaleb Oliver, Oakland; 3. William Furia, Glendale. 170 — 1. Charles Conrad, Pleasant Hill. 182 — 1. Bryce Chilgren, Harrisburg. 195 — 1. Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg. 220 — 1. Camryn Biegel, Kennedy; 2. Jaden Rondeau, Glide. 285 — 1. Neal Walter, North Bend; 5. Brayden Tackett, Oakland; 6. Brock Barron-Perreira, Glide.
