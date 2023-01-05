It was a productive and enjoyable home opener for the fourth-ranked Roseburg High School wrestling team on Wednesday night.
The Indians won eight of 11 contested matches — all by fall — and whipped North Medford 66-13 in a Southwest Conference dual meet at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg got pins from Koen Shelby at 120 pounds, Roman Leaton at 126, Bobby Geyer at 132, Charlie Jones at 152, Tyler Rietmann at 182, Emmitt Gibson at 195, Brady Nunemaker at 220 and Grady Hamiliton at 285.
Jose Nonato (106), Gage Singleton (113) and William Allen (170) received forfeit wins for the Tribe.
"I liked our aggression," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "We were attacking, and we haven't always seen that. We have some new guys wrestling in a different environment, and I think for the most part we took advantage of it tonight.
"It was a good start for our home dual and a good league opponent, so we'll take that."
Shelby, a sophomore, started the string of falls at 120 pounds — the first contested match of the night. He needed only nine seconds before sticking North Medford sophomore Adam Mattern.
Gibson later equaled Shelby's feat at 195, pinning North's Roquin Michael in nine seconds.
"I think that's my fastest (pin)," Shelby said. "I didn't know how fast the match was going to go, but I got the deep double and finished it. He pulled his hand back and I dropped him on his shoulders.
"(Emmitt's pin) was pretty nice. I think his looked better, but I was happy with mine."
Lander, in his 22nd season of guiding the Tribe, can't remember two of his wrestlers getting falls in less than 10 seconds in a dual.
"That was outstanding because Koen didn't wrestle last year," the coach said. "He's got limited experience. To be the first match and first dual, that was just right. That was what some of our kids needed to see ... some of them we had starting the dual, I think that helped them with their energy and confidence."
Geyer, a sophomore, delivered Roseburg's third fall in under a minute at 132, beating North Medford sophomore Ethan Flynn in 50 seconds.
The Black Tornado got a fall from senior Evan Reyes (145), a major decision from freshman Andrew Likens (160) and a decision from sophomore Owen Gutches (138)
"We had a good crowd show up," Lander said. "That's encouraging. If we do our job and it's entertaining, hopefully they'll come back and bring somebody else with them next time. It was a good environment."
Singleton, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A at 113, improved his season record to 19-2. Hamilton is 15-3, Jones 14-3 and Gibson 13-4.
Roseburg departs Thursday for Clovis, California, where they'll compete in the Doc Buchanan Invitational Friday and Saturday. That tournament attracts the top high school wrestlers from across the country.
"We need to attack, have confidence and need to stay in matches and get as much out of the meet as we can," Lander said. "Going into an environment that's beyond a lot of our lineup right now, I also think there's benefits to seeing that level of competition."
Roseburg 66, North Medford 13
106 — Jose Nonato, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 120 — Koen Shelby, R, p. Adam Mattern, NM, :09. 126 — Roman Leaton, R, p. Benjamin Morgan, NM, 1:30. 132 — Bobby Geyer, R, p. Ethan Flynn, NM, :50. 138 — Owen Gutches, NM, dec. Gabe Konig, R, 6-4. 145 — Evan Reyes, NM, p. Dylan Sparks, R, 2:08. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, p. Kaden Baker, NM, 2:24. 160 — Andrew Likens, MM, maj. dec. Hunter Heredia, R, 13-2. 170 — William Allen, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Tyler Rietmann, R, p. Max Barnard, NM, 3:31. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Roquin Michael, NM, :09. 220 — Brady Nunemaker, R, p. Kael Brown, NM, 2:39. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Robert Castor, NM, 1:33.
JV Score — Roseburg 39, North Medford 18.
