FLORENCE — Riddle freshman Calvin Vaara won the 106-pound title in the Nick Lutz Invitational wrestling tournament last Saturday at Siuslaw High School.

Vaara pinned Willamette's Logan Bercume in 1:46 in the final.

Chase Coleman of Riddle placed third at 138 pounds, Danner Hargraves of Riddle was fourth at 120 and Jacob Parsons of North Douglas finished fifth at 182.

Siuslaw won the team title with 195 points, six better than North Eugene. Riddle finished ninth (64) and North Douglas was 12th (11).

Sports Editor

