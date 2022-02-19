The No. 2-ranked Roseburg High School wrestling team advanced 17 wrestlers to the Class 6A State Championships while winning the Southwest Conference district tournament on Saturday at South Medford High School.
The Indians, with seven individual champions, compiled 452.5 points. Grants Pass was a distant second with 378 points.
Winning titles for Roseburg were Gage Singleton at 106 pounds, Robert Geyer at 113, Levi Campbell at 126, Nash Singleton at 132, Rhett Martin at 138, Varrius Scanlan at 152 and Grady Hamilton at 285.
Finishing second were Cristian Martinez (120), Garrett Gallego (132), Charlie Jones (145), Haygen VanGordon (160) and Emmitt Gibson (195). Also advancing to state with third-place finishes were Haiden Randleas (138), Ethan Leaton (152), Daniel Burky (182), Eric Johnson (195) and Jack Banta (220).
Nash Singleton, a senior, went 3-0 in the tourney and improved his season record to 38-2. Gage Singleton is 37-3, Scanlan 31-6 and Hamilton 29-5.
The 6A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at Sandy High School.
SWC Championships
At South Medford H.S.
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 452.5, Grants Pass 378, North Medford 222, South Medford 176.5, Sheldon 106, South Eugene 28.
Championship Finals
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Joseph Borraggine, NM, 1:05.
113 — Robert Geyer, R, dec. Robert Miner, GP, 7-0.
120 — Mark Astry, GP, p. Cristian Martinez, R, 3:36.
126 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Brayden Ostvik, SM, 3:47.
132 — Nash Singleton, R, by inj. def. over Garrett Gallego, R.
138 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Tagge Fry, GP, 7-2.
145 — Jace Garibay, NM, p. Charlie Jones, R, 4:50.
152 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Owen Oliver, Sh, 2:00.
160 — Ryan Johnston, GP, dec. Haygen VanGordon, R, 5-2.
