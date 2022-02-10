EUGENE — The No. 2-ranked Roseburg wrestling team concluded its Southwest Conference dual meet schedule on Wednesday with wins over Sheldon and South Eugene at Sheldon High School.
The Indians whipped Sheldon 69-9 and shut out South Eugene 81-0.
Roseburg got falls from Gage Singleton (106 pounds), James Huselton (120), Nash Singleton (138), Rhett Martin (145), Charlie Jones (152), Haygen VanGordon (170) and Jack Banta (220) against Sheldon. Varrius Scanlan (160) posted a technical fall.
The Tribe received 12 forfeit wins versus the Axe. Martin (145) won by fall and Jones (152) won by decision.
Roseburg will prepare for the SWC district meet on Feb. 18-19 at South Medford High School.
Roseburg 69, Sheldon 9
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Vicika Zoniga, S, :14. 113 — Bobby Geyer, R, won by forfeit. 120 — James Huselton, R, p. Janie Parker, S, 3:06. 126 — Colton Garges, S, p. Jaroyn Dorry, R, 2:40. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, maj. dec. Kosmo Stoddard, S, 15-3. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Ben Krebbs, S, 1:05. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Aiden Tisher, S, 2:30. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, p. Ayden Davis, S, 1:51. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, tf. Owen Oliver, S, 15-0. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R. p. Bricen Stewart, S, 2:59. 182 — Blake Heffrin, S, dec. Hunter Feland, R, 9-4. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Jack Banta, R, p. Laith Elhamm, S, 5:43. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, won by forfeit.
Roseburg 81, South Eugene 0
106 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Bobby Geyer, R, won by forfeit. 120 — James Huselton, R, won by forfeit. 126 — Jaroyn Dorry, R, won by forfeit. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, won by forfeit. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Drew Salnas, SE, 1:04. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, dec. Soren Gustafson, SE, 5-3. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, won by forfeit. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Hunter Feland, R, won by forfeit. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Jack Banta, R, won by forfeit. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, won by forfeit.
