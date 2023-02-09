The Roseburg Indians matmen have held court over the rest of the Southwest Conference for the better part of two decades.
This weekend, the race for the district team championship is up for grabs.
Roseburg, which went undefeated in SWC dual meets at both the varsity and junior varsity levels, is hoping its depth will bring the Tribe yet another district crown.
“We’re a little depleted compared to a lot of years, but the kids are performing well,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said on the eve of the district tournament, which kicks off Friday at Heater-Newman Gym at Grants Pass High School. “We won the duals, but South (Medford) beat Grants Pass and Sheldon beat South. It should be interesting.”
Roseburg will have the most seeded wrestlers in the tournament with 17, including No. 1 seeds Gage Singleton at 113 pounds, Tyler Rietmann (170) and Emmitt Gibson (195).
Grants Pass follows with 15 seeded wrestlers, and South Medford has 12. Brackets will be available on Trackwrestling.com, but will not be released until Friday morning.
Singleton, a junior and two-time state champion, enters the district tournament with a 35-4 record, the only four losses coming against out-of-state competition. He told The Score (1490) that he thinks the Indians are in good shape to claim another district title.
“Yeah, I think we’re in a good position,” Singleton said. “We’ve got a good junior varsity team, a good varsity team. We’re getting better together.”
Roseburg will have 25 entrants out of a possible 28 at this weekend’s district tournament. Of Roseburg’s top-five seeds, senior Grady Hamilton, a runner-up at heavyweight at last year’s Class 6A state championships, is a No. 2 seed, as are sophomore Isaiah Stanturf (113) and junior Charlie Jones (152).
The Indians currently have 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes according to oregonwrestling.net.
CLASS 3A
The Special District 3 tournament, which will be held at Pleasant Hill High School, also appears to be a tight one, with North Valley and South Umpqua the prohibitive favorites, according to Lancers coach Ricky Cole, who said the Knights’ depth could be tilt the scale in North Valley’s advantage.
“They’ve just got a lot of kids,” Cole said, noting that due to injury his team has double entrants in just three weight classes.”
Sutherlin will be led by returning Class 3A heavyweight state champion Maddox Griggs, a senior, who enters districts with a 21-5 record and is ranked third in the state.
Douglas is thin on ranked wrestlers, but has two district title contenders in 126-pound junior Tyler Waldron (No. 5, 17-1 overall) and senior Sage Baker (No. 2, 15-1). Baker placed third at last year’s Class 3A state championships at 160 pounds.
Glide’s hopes rest on a talented group of freshmen and two talented juniors in the upper weights. Freshman twins Drew and Carter Dawson are the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds at 106 pounds and freshman Elijah Hatfield is the top seed at 113. Juniors Brock Barron-Perreira (220) and Michael Williams (285) will also be looking to earn a spot at the state tournament.
“We’re feeling really good. Our core group has been incredible,” Glide coach Daryl Watkins said. “The work they’ve put in since January, they haven’t batted an eye. I’m excited to see what we put together.”
CLASS 2A/1A
Beginning Friday at Lowell High School, Camas Valley figures to have the best shot at a high placement at the Special District 2 tournament.
The Hornets have six top-10 wrestlers according to oregonwrestling.net, including fifth-ranked Lane Hill (132, 19-5 record) and Owen Koegler (152, 29-5).
Glendale’s Aaron Martin (138, 19-4) enters the district tournament ranked fourth, while Riddle’s Calvin Varra (106, 9-3) is ranked fifth.
The top four placers in each district tournament in Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A advance to the Oregon School Activities Association state championships, which will be held Feb. 23-25 at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.