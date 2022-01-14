REDMOND — Roseburg won two of its three dual matches Friday to open the Oregon Wrestling Classic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
The Indians finished second in their four-team pool to advance to Saturday's championship, single-elimination tournament.
Roseburg defeated South Medford 62-12 and Sandy 63-14 before falling to pool winner Mountain View, 42-28.
The Indians fielded a largely junior varsity lineup in their first dual of the day against South Medford. Robert Geyer at 113 pounds, Garrett Gallego (138), Haiden Randleas (145), Ethan Leaton (160), Jack Banta (220) and Grady Hamilton (285) all recorded pins for Roseburg against the Panthers, while Zach Ott (106) won by technical fall.
Through the three duals combined, Gage Singleton (106) went 2-0 with a pair of first round pins. Leaton was 3-0 on the day with two pins, and Banta and Hamilton each went 2-0 with one pin apiece.
Roseburg is scheduled to take on Oregon City at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
In Class 3A pool wrestling, both South Umpqua and Sutherlin went 0-2 Friday.
The Lancers fell to La Pine 69-12 and Yamhill-Carlton 48-33. Both Caj Simmons (195) and Brayden Reedy (220) went 2-0 with a pair of pins, with Simmons recording a 16-second fall in the loss to Yamhill-Carlton, a dual in which South Umpqua gave the Tigers four forfeits.
Sutherlin lost its first dual of the day to Rainier, 42-26, and fell to Warrenton 52-25. Maddox Griggs (285) went 2-0 with a pair of pins for the Bulldogs and Trent Olsen (220) was 2-0 with one fall.
Glide, Douglas County's only representative in the Class 2A/1A tournament, won its first two duals in pool wrestling before dropping a 36-30 decision to Elgin. The Wildcats opened with a 36-24 win over Crane, then beat Colton 31-30 by criteria.
In the Colton dual, only four matches were contested, with Glide winning three of those by fall to earn the bonus criteria team point.
Corbyn Kangiser (182) dominated his opponents for the Wildcats, going 3-0 with three first-round pins. Dennak Towne (132) was 2-0 with a pair of first-round pins.
