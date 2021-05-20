MEDFORD — After a nearly 15-month break, the Roseburg High wrestling team took to the mat as a group and picked up just about where it left off in February 2020.
The Indians opened their spring wrestling season in dominating fashion, pounding South Medford 66-12 in a Southern Oregon Conference regional dual meet Thursday night.
"We had some real good performances, but most importantly it was just good to get our team together and be able to compete," head coach Steve Lander said. "It's obviously been a long time since we've been able to have a meet."
Roseburg recorded seven pins — including four in the first round — as the Indians' middle weights dominated the Panthers.
After a forfeit to South Medford at 126 pounds tied the dual at 12-12, Roseburg clicked off nine consecutive wins in contested matches, sparked by a 10-3 decision by Garrett Gallego at 132 pounds.
Nash Singleton (138) and Kahleb Diaz (145) recorded pins, Rhett Martin (152) won by a 16-1 technical fall, and Haygen VanGordon (160), Darian Thacker (170) and Colby Olson (182) tacked on first-round falls. Rogan Coffman (185) added a second-round pin and Grady Hamilton (220) topped off the streak with a major decision victory.
Cristian Martinez (113) had an early pin for Roseburg, while Gage Singleton (106) and Tyler Estes (285) accepted forfeits.
Roseburg's junior varsity beat South Medford, 48-12.
Roseburg will be back on the mat Saturday, visiting Thurston in Springfield. The junior varsity dual will start at 3 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
Roseburg 66, South Medford 12
106 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, p. Cameron Johnson, SM, 3:10. 120 — Braden Ostbik, SM, p. Koen Shelby, R, 1:09. 126 — Connor Markonen, SM, won by forfeit. 132 — Garrett Gallego, R, dec. Aiden Rania, SM, 10-3. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Chase Imus, SM, 2:50. 145 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Calvin Davis, SM, :58. 152 — Rhett Martin, R, tf. Isaac Valdez, SM, 16-1 (2:29). 160 — Haygen VanGordon, R, p. Connor Wyatt, SM, 1:50. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Diego Rios, SM, 1:15. 182 — Colby Olson, R, p. Lucas Rivera, SM, 1:53. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Hunter Hernandez, SM, 2:44. 220 — Grady Hamilton, R, maj. dec. Li Moala, SM, 13-1. 285 — Tyler Estes, R, won by forfeit.
