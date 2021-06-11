The Roseburg High School wrestling team scored seven falls and won one match by decision in a 63-9 whipping of North Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet on Thursday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Indians (5-1) got pins from Gage Singleton at 120 pounds, Garrett Gallego at 132, Nash Singleton at 138, Kahleb Diaz at 145, Rhett Martin at 152, Darian Thacker at 182 and Tyler Estes at 285.
Cristian Martinez (113) picked up a 6-2 decision over Estella Gutches. Zach Ott (106) dropped a 11-9 decision to North’s Alyx Cameron.
Receiving forfeit wins for the Tribe were Varrius Scanlan (160), Haygen VanGordon (170) and Colby Olsen (195).
Roseburg will host Crook County of Prineville in a dual at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Roseburg 63, North Medford 9
106 — Alyx Cameron, NM, dec. Zach Ott, R, 11-9. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, dec. Estella Gutches, NM, 6-2. 120 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Lily McMahen, NM, 1:18. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Garrett Gallego, R, p. Evan Reyes, NM, 3:07. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Alex Silva, NM, 1:26. 145 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Kaden Bakers, NM, :56. 152 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Jose Cortez, NM, 3:25. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, won by forfeit. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Brett Rucker, NM, 2:20. 195 — Colby Olsen, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Jeremiah Jackson, NM, p. Rogan Coffman, R, 1:59. 285 — Tyler Estes, R, p. Dutch Nicholson, MM, :36.
JV Score — Roseburg 66, North Medford 12.
