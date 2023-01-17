REDMOND — The No. 4-ranked Roseburg High School wrestling team placed seventh at last weekend's Oregon Wrestling Classic, a two-day dual meet tournament held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
Roseburg went 2-1 in duals during Friday's pool competition, defeating Cleveland 55-22 and Sherwood 52-24 and dropping a 42-36 decision to Sandy.
The Indians advanced to the Class 6A championship bracket, but lost all three duals to Sprague, West Linn and Sandy to finish seventh in the eight-team bracket.
In Class 3A, Saturday's third-place bracket included all three Douglas County teams, with South Umpqua falling to Rainier 42-22 in the bracket's final match.
The Lancers went 1-2 in pool matches, beating Coquille but losing to Banks and Yamhill-Carlton Friday. South Umpqua opened Saturday's bracketed event with a 48-36 win over Glide.
Sutherlin and Glide also went 1-2 in Friday's pool matches, with Sutherlin's lone win coming against Dayton, 54-15. Glide's lone pool win was a 36-30 victory over Sisters. The Bulldogs lost to Rainier in the first round of the third-place bracket, then beat Glide by criteria 42-42, the victory decided by Sutherlin receiving more forfeits than Glide.
Oakland also went 1-2 in pool matches Friday in the 2A/1A tournament, also landing in that classification's third-place bracket. The Oakers won their first dual Saturday, beating Crane 54-24 before losing to Grant Union 66-12 in the final.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.