HILLSBORO — The Roseburg wrestling team crowned two individual champions and had two additional top-six placers Saturday at the Reser's Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School.
Gage Singleton (106 pounds) and Nash Singleton (132) each won individual titles for the Tribe, while Varrius Scanlan (152) placed third and Grady Hamilton (285) finished fifth.
Roseburg placed fifth overall in the team standings, behind Newberg (287.5 points), Crescent Valley (241.5), Thurston (173) and Mountain View (145). Roseburg finished with 134 points.
Nash Singleton, a two-time Class 6A state champion, beat fellow two-timer DJ Gillette of Crescent Valley 6-5 in the 132-pound title bout. That win, coupled with a 5-3 semifinal win over three-time Newberg champ Nicky Olmstead Friday, earned Singleton the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
Gage Singleton pinned his way to the 106-pound crown, finishing his four-pin run with a fall of Sweet Home's Kyle Sieminski in Saturday's finals.
On the consolation side, Scanlan (152) rebounded from a semifinal loss to end Friday by winning both consolation matches Saturday, including a 6-3 decision over Redmond's Dylan Lee in the third-place match.
Hamilton (285) finished fifth, earning a 5-4 decision over Thurston's Keannan Bowditch.
The Southwest Conference dual meet title is one the line when Grants Pass visits Roseburg Wednesday.
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Newberg 287.5, Crescent Valley 241.5, Thurston 173, Mountain View 145, Roseburg 134, Crook County 129, Sweet Home 121, West Linn 121, Sprague 112, La Pine 104.
