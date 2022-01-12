In a battle between Class 6A and 5A heavyweights, the sixth-ranked Crater Comets came out on top of the No. 6 Roseburg Indians in a nonconference dual wrestling meet at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Both sides won seven matches in the varsity dual, but the Comets earned a 42-38 victory because it won each of its matches by fall.
“I told the boys we were real good in our wins and we beat a couple of good kids pretty handily, but then in our losses we get pinned seven times. It’s really hard to win a dual meet giving up seven pins. We do need to fix that,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said.
Roseburg had to fight from behind late in the meet, but managed to pull ahead in the 182-pound match when junior Hunter Feland pinned Crater freshman Damian Deen in 1:51 to give the Indians a 35-30 edge.
Crater finished strong with back-to-back pins by Caleb Canfield and Gabe Williams at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. Williams’ pin against Roseburg’s Jack Banta clinched the victory for the Comets.
The Tribe got falls from Gage Singleton (106), Levi Campbell (132), Nash Singleton (138) and Varrius Scanlan (160). Rhett Martin (145) won by technical fall and Grady Hamilton (285) won by decision.
Roseburg will now head to Redmond this weekend for the Oregon Classic dual meet, but Lander says the Tribe will need to avoid allowing so many pins if they hope to win.
“Somehow in the next 24 hours we need to get that fixed a little bit,” he said.
The Indians are scheduled to begin wrestling at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Crater 42, Roseburg 38
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Sienna Caruso, C, 1:04.
113 — Elijah Bayne, C, p. Bobby Geyer, R, 2:55.
120 — Wren Rambo, C, p. Roman Leaton, R, 2:53.
126 — Ryan McCarty, C, p. Cristian Martinez, R, 1:49.
132 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Moses Kyne, C, 2:45.
138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Ty Havinear, C, 1:20.
145 — Rhett Martin, R, tf. Ryan Hill, C, 16-0.
152 — Matt Bolanos, C, p. Haiden Randleas, R, :43.
160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Brayden Gray, C, 2:21.
170 — Braiden Tester, C, p. Ethan Leaton, R, 3:09.
182 — Hunter Feland, R, p. Damian Deen, C, 1:51.
195 — Caleb Canfield, C, p. Emmitt Gibson, R, 2:29.
