CENTRAL POINT — Second-ranked Roseburg got falls from Nash Singleton (132 pounds), Varrius Scanlan (160), Rogan Coffman (195) and Tyler Estes (285) in a 42-31 win over Crater in a Southern Oregon Conference dual wrestling meet on Friday night.
The meet was held outdoors at Dutch Meyer Field, the home field for the football team. Crater is No. 3 in 5A.
Roseburg (3-1) got three forfeit wins worth 18 points. Estes posted the fastest pin, sticking Gabe Williams in 45 seconds.
"They're very good, " RHS coach Steve Lander said of the Comets. "They got a couple of wins in the middle we weren't happy about, but we were pretty sharp in our wins."
The Tribe is scheduled to travel to Grants Pass Thursday.
Roseburg 42, Crater 31
106 — Gage Singleton, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, won by forfeit. 120 — Ty Havner, C, p. Koen Shelby, R, 1:20. 126 — Ayden Tazioli, C, won by forfeit. 132 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Colton Bryant, C, 1:02. 138 — Ryan Hill, C, dec. Levi Campbell, R, 7-2. 145 — Kellen Kerrigan, C, dec. Kahleb Diaz, R, 11-4. 152 — Matthew Bolanos, C, 11-9 sv. (OT) over Rhett Martin, R. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Braden Gray, C, 5:35. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, won by forfeit. 182 — Kabb Christensen, C, maj. dec. Colby Olsen, R, 11-3. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Ethan Van Hook, C, :58. 220 — Jimmy Jordahl, C, p. Grady Hamilton, R, :28. 285 — Tyler Estes, R, p. Gabe Williams, C, :45.
JV Score — Roseburg 66, Crater 38.
