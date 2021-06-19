GRANTS PASS — Roseburg crowned seven individual champions and won the team title in the Southwest Conference district wrestling tournament on Saturday in Heater-Newman Gym.
The Indians compiled 450 points, 74 ahead of runner-up Grants Pass.
Winning crowns for Roseburg were Gage Singleton at 106 pounds, Nash Singleton at 132, Kahleb Diaz at 138, Rhett Martin at 145, Varrius Scanlan at 152, Darian Thacker at 170 and Rogan Coffman at 195.
Finishing second for the Tribe were Higen Spani (106), Cristian Martinez (113), Colton Mignola (160), Colby Olsen (182), Grady Hamilton (220) and Wyatt Mills (285).
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 450, Grants Pass 376, South Medford 232, North Medford 159, Sheldon 139.
Championship Finals
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Higen Spani, R, :50. 113 — Robert Miner, GP, dec. Cristian Martinez, R, 6-4. 120 — Josef Miner, GP, p. Brayden Ostuik, SM, 2:48. 126 — Christian Dara, GP, p. Aidan Rania, SM, 2:50. 132 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Jayden Whipp, GP, :27. 138 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Tagge Fry, GP, 1:56. 145 — Rhett Martin, R, p. Elliot Harris, GP, 4:52. 152 — Varrius Scanlan, R, p. Zander Mustafa, GP, :50. 160 — Ryan Johnston, GP, p. Colton Mignola, R, :27. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Bricen Stewart, Sh, 1:08. 182 — Dredan Myers, GP, dec. Colby Olsen, R, 3-0. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Hunter Hernandez, SM, 2:00. 220 — Jeremiah Jackson, NM, Grady Hamilton, R, 4:00. 285 — Logan Burden, GP, p. Wyatt Mills, R, 1:13.
Roseburg Placers in Top 4
113 — 3. Koen Shelby. 132 — 3. Garrett Gallego. 195 — 4. Emmitt Gibson. 285 — 3. Brady Nunemaker.
