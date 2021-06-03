GRANTS PASS — Roseburg used four falls, three major decisions and two decisions to beat Grants Pass, 54-12, on Thursday night in a Southwest Conference dual wrestling meet at Heater-Newman Gym.
Levi Campbell (132 pounds), Nash Singleton (138), Rogan Coffman (195) and Emmitt Gibson (220) all recorded pins for the Indians (4-1). Gage Singleton (120), Kahleb Diaz (145) and Darian Thacker (182) won by major decision, while Cristian Martinez (113) and Varrius Scanlan (160) won by decision.
"We had a real good start," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "Cristian (Martinez) had a good match against a good wrestler (Hunter Miner) and it was good to get Gage (Singleton) a match. Levi (Campbell) did an outstanding job and Emmitt (Gibson) had a nice performance."
In a matchup of defending district champions, Thacker handed Dredan Myers of G.P. a 16-6 loss.
"Darian had an outstanding win," Lander said.
Roseburg returns to dual action next Thursday at home against North Medford. The Tribe will host Crook County on June 12.
Roseburg 54, Grants Pass 12
106 — Zach Ott, R, won by forfeit. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, dec. Hunter Miner, GP, 6-2. 120 — Gage Singleton, R, maj. dec. Mark Astry, GP, 13-2. 126 — Josef Miner, GP, won by forfeit. 132 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Christian Dara, GP, 3:53. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Jaden Whipp, GP, 1:10. 145 — Kahleb Diaz, R, maj. dec. Tagge Fry, GP, 13-5. 152 — Rhett Martin, R, won by forfeit. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, dec. Zanter Mustafa, GP, 12-9. 170 — Ryan Johnston, GP, dec. Haygen VanGordon, R, 13-6. 182 — Darian Thacker, R, maj. dec. Dredan Myers, GP, 16-6. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Owen Townes, GP, 1:16. 220 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Jacob Moss, GP, :46. 285 — Logan Burden, GP, dec. Tyler Estes, R, 6-2.
JV Score — Roseburg 60, Grants Pass 12.
