MEDFORD — Second-ranked Roseburg won all but two matches as it defeated No. 7 North Medford 56-9 on Thursday night in a Southwest Conference dual wrestling meet.

The Indians got falls from Gage Singleton (106 pounds), Bobby Geyer (113), Levi Campbell (132), Nash Singleton (138) and Emmitt Gibson (195) and a technical fall from Haygen VanGordon (170).

Cristian Martinez (120), Rhett Martin (145), Varrius Scanlan (160), Jack Banta (220) and Grady Hamilton (285) all won by decision for the Indians.

Roseburg 56, North Medford 9

106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Joseph Borraggine, NM, 1:30.

113 — Bobby Geyer, R, p. Adam Mattern, NM, :59.

120 — Cristian Martinez, R, dec. Ethan Flynn, NM, 9-5.

126 — Evan Reyes, NM, p. Jaroyn Dorry, R, 5:32.

132 — Levi Campbell, R, p. Owen Gutches, NM, 3:33.

138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Hayden Allensis, NM, 1:51.

145 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Noah Allen, NM, 5-0.

152 — Jace Garibay, NM, dec. Charlie Jones, R, 5-1.

160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, dec. Altrea Roe, NM, 12-5.

170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, tf. Jose Cortez, NM, 15-0 (4:29).

182 — Hunter Feland, R, won by forfeit.

195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Alex Alveranga, NM, 1:19.

220 — Jack Banta, R, dec. Robert Castor, NM, 5-0.

285 — Grady Hamilton, R, dec. Kael Brown, NM, 11-5.

