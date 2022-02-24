The Roseburg High School wrestling team believes it's ready to take on the best in the state this weekend in the Class 6A Championships at Sandy High School.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through Sunday evening, with championship finals set for 6 p.m.
Roseburg will have 19 wrestlers competing in the tourney. Sophomore 145-pounder Charlie Jones was the Southwest Conference district runner-up, but won't be able to wrestle due to an injury.
Newberg has the most state qualifiers with 21 and is favored to win its third consecutive team title. Sprague and Tualatin each have 13 in the tournament, while Mountain View and West Linn both have 12.
Roseburg finished third in last spring's state tournament that was not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indians' contingent will consist of 10 seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen. Roseburg will be represented in 12 of the 14 weight classes.
"Newberg should win — with any coaching at all," said Roseburg coach Steve Lander, taking a joking jab at Newberg coach Neil Russo who's his friend. "They're heavy favorites, but for us no matter what we expect the kids' best efforts and don't change our expectations for the state meet from our first meet of the year.
"We're expecting to be in the trophy hunt (top four) with Sprague, West Linn and Mountain View, and Grants Pass will be in the mix, too. If we do our job, the team points kind of take care of themselves. I want everybody to do their best, and represent themselves and the community well."
Russo told OSAAtoday that his Tigers should be considered the favorite, but knows there's some tough competition chasing them.
"Folks want to hand it to us and say that the race is for second," Russo said. "We are not thinking that way at all. We like our chances and like our guys."
Roseburg has sophomore Gage Singleton (37-3 season record) at 106 pounds, freshman Robert Geyer (13-10) at 113, senior Cristian Martinez (14-16) at 120, senior Levi Campbell (13-8) at 126, senior Nash Singleton (38-2) at 132, senior Garrett Gallego (8-4) at 132, senior Rhett Martin (23-11) at 138, senior Haiden Randleas (7-7) at 138, senior Ethan Leaton (11-14) at 152, senior Varrius Scanlan (31-6) at 152, senior Haygen VanGordon (21-7) at 160, freshman Tyler Rietmann (7-6) at 160, senior Daniel Burky (9-15) at 182, junior William Allen (2-4) at 182, junior Emmitt Gibson (9-16) at 195, junior Eric Johnson (1-1) at 195, freshman Jack Banta (15-6) at 220, junior Brady Nunemaker (3-4) at 285 and junior Grady Hamilton (29-5) at 285.
Nash Singleton, a two-time defending state champion, is a No. 1 seed along with Gage Singleton, who won state last year. Hamilton is a No. 2 seed, Scanlan is No. 3, Martin No. 5, Campbell No. 6 and Martinez No. 7.
Gage Singleton, Geyer, Campbell, Nash Singleton, Martin, Scanlan and Hamilton all captured district crowns.
"Districts went extremely well," Nash Singleton said. "Everybody did exactly what they were supposed to. They pulled it together and everybody wrestled really good."
"I feel like we have a lot of momentum coming out of districts," Martin said. "We all wrestled well, and we're getting excited to go and compete again. It's another tough competition, but we've already beaten some tough competition so let's go out there and do it again."
Added Scanlan, "I think we did outstanding. We knew what we needed to do. Our guys performed very well and I'm super proud of them.
"We just need to score points and wrestle our best. We're still one of the top teams in the state. I think it's very possible we win the state title ... if we go there and believe it we can make it happen."
If the 132-pound bracket plays out according to seeding, Oregon State University-bound Nash Singleton will be matched up against second-seeded Nicky Olmstead of Newberg (a senior who's a two-time state champion) in the championship match.
"I don't look at brackets," Nash Singleton said. "But I think I know who's there and I'm pretty confident I can dominate everybody who's there. I feel very prepared."
For Scanlan to advance to the title match, he'll likely have to defeat second-seeded Josh Camillo of Sprague. Senior Charlie Evans of Newberg, a two-time state champ, is the No. 1 seed.
"I looked at my bracket and the three seed doesn't bother me," Scanlan said. "I've beaten guys seeded before me many times. Last year I wasn't seeded and took third. I feel my body's in super great shape, and I'm ready to perform and make it happen."
Martin is on the same side of the bracket as Mountain View's Drew Jones, the top seed at 138.
"I've just got to go out there and plan on winning," Martin said. "There's kids I've lost to in the bracket and kids I've beaten. I feel like districts was a good taste of how I'm going to wrestle. Keep the same mindset and same energy, and I'm going to be fine."
Even if the Indians aren't the team to beat, Nash Singleton feels they'll rise to the occasion.
"I think we'll do pretty good," he said. "We're definitely going to get a trophy. Everybody's going to have to compete ... Newberg's pretty tough, but I think we're pretty tough, too."
