The No. 4-ranked Roseburg wrestling team jumped out to a hot start and stemmed a mild Sheldon rally, defeating the visiting Irish 52-27 in a Southwest Conference dual meet at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday.
The Indians recorded four straight pins to open the dual, with Jose Nonato (106 pounds), Gage Singleton (113) and Isaiah Stanturf (120) all recording first-round falls. Roman Leaton added a second-round pin at 126 before Sheldon started to find its footing.
The Irish won three of the next four matches to pull within 30-24, but Tyler Rietmann righted Roseburg’s ship with a 20-11 major decision over Sheldon’s Bricen Stewart to effectively put the match on ice.
Next up for Roseburg is the Oregon Wrestling Classic, to be held Friday and Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
Roseburg 52, Sheldon 27.
106 — Jose Nonato, R, p. Aiden Kunasek, S, 1:49. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Marshall Allen, S, :43. 120 — Isaiah Stanturf, R, p. Nathan Mellow, S, 1:26. 126 — Roman Leaton, R, p. Nick Bratland, S, 3:31. 132 — Colten Garges, S, by inj. def. over Bobby Geyer, R. 138 — Aiden Tisher, S, p. Gabe Konig, R, 3:24. 145 — Cole Meyer, S, p. Wyatt Yutzie, R, :24. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, p. Stephen Mellow, S, 3:13. 160 — Owen Oliver, S, p. Hunter Heredia, R, 2:24. 170 — Tyler Rietmann, R, maj. dec. Bricen Stewart, S, 20-11. 182 — Isaiah Tichenor, S, dec. Eric Johnson, R, 4-2. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, won by forfeit. 220 — Brady Nunemaker, R, p. Ryan Colton, S, 1:02. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, won by forfeit.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
