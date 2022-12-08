Since the calendar turned to the 21st century, no prep sports program in Oregon has seen more success than Roseburg wrestling.
The program has won 12 state team championships since 2003 — six consecutive from 2014-19 — and has accumulated 52 individual state championships among 30 wrestlers. Coming off a co-third-place team finish at February’s Class 6A state championship tournament, two finalists will try to guide the Indians to a better result this winter.
Junior Gage Singleton won his second state championship at 106 pounds and senior Grady Hamilton battled his way into the title match at 285 pounds. The duo leads a group of eight returning state tournament qualifiers hoping to get Roseburg back to the top of the Class 6A wrestling mountain.
“We’ve got a few kids sick, a few kids hurt,” said Roseburg head coach Steve Lander, entering his 22nd season running the program. “We will get better, but we don’t have an abundance of guys at any given spot.”
While the Roseburg Mat Club has seen a strong rebound since being shut down due to COVID-19, Lander’s current squad took a blow from the pandemic. He currently has roughly 40 wrestlers in the mat room above Robertson Memorial Gym, where the Indians would average 65-70 before the pandemic.
“Our mat club may be bigger than it’s ever been,” Lander said. “That bounced back real well. The high school program hasn’t bounced back. I don’t think I’ve ever finished a season with less than mid-40s for kids. We had 14 who finished last year that just didn’t come back out.
“We might have the winningest program in the history of 6A sports. Why people come in for one, two, three years then don’t want to be a part of it, I don’t understand it.”
So, the Tribe will be relying on its bookend leaders: Singleton at 113 pounds and Grady with the big guys.
“Grady has got some muscle. He’s been pushing some weight around,” Lander said. “You look at him and think he’s maybe 220 (pounds) or less, but he’s thicker than you think. “He worked awful hard this past year, all the optional practices, all the workouts.
“He plans on winning every time he goes out there. Even when you would think he should, he plans on winning. He’ll fight. He’s never wrestled with a state medal in his bedroom, and he’s kind of expected to win now.”
Singleton, who spars with assistant coach Jake Spears, said that with just 10 seniors on the roster, he’s there to help the younger wrestlers in the room.
“I knew it would happen eventually,” Singleton said of the leadership role he essentially inherited from older brother Nash, a three-time state champion currently wrestling at Oregon State. “I’m a little more friendly with it. I try to help, not yell at guys. They listen and know I’m trying to make them better.”
“There’s going to be a lot of teaching this year,” Singleton said. “Most of them know what I’ve done outside of high school (multiple All-America honors), so they respect me. But I respect them, as well.”
Among those 10 seniors are returning state qualifiers Emmitt Gibson, William Allen, Eric Johnson and Brady Nunemaker. Two sophomores — Robert Geyer and Tyler Reitmann — also will be trying to return to the state tournament. The Indians are hopeful to get Geyer back into the lineup at 126 pounds once he is recovered from injuries suffered in a motocross wreck over the summer.
“He’s one of our highest-level wrestlers as far as technique,” Lander said of Geyer, who had a number of highlights in the varsity lineup as a freshman.
While the makeup of the wrestling room has changed, the expectations haven’t. More than 20 years of tradition have been built in that mat room, and the difficulty of the schedule has grown to reflect that tradition. Roseburg will hit the Reno Tournament of Championship later this month and the Doc Buchanan Invitational in early January, two of the most prestigious tournaments west of the Rockies. The Indians will kick off February at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro.
“I’m not changing the philosophy or the game plan, and it’s not changing until I get fired or retire,” Lander said. “I’ve had kids tell me (wrestling) could be good for me, but you guys work too hard.
“For Reno and Doc, we have kids who belong there, and we have kids that need to see that environment,” Lander continued. “I’ve told parents that we might be over-scheduled, but that’s not abnormal for any season.”
The Indians dominated the four dual meets they had at last week’s Jerry Lane Duals in Keizer, a promising start to a season full of unknowns.
“We will be better in January than we are today,” Lander said, “and we will be better in February than in January.”
Head coach: Steve Lander (22nd year) Assistant coaches: Bert Folsom, Devan Fors, Doug Singleton, Hunter Hillard, Jake Spears, Marq Randall. Last year: Southwest Conference tournament team champions; tie third place Class 6A state championships. Returning state qualifiers: Gage Singleton, jr. (two-time state champion); Grady Hamilton, sr. (2022 state finalist); William Allen, sr.; Emmitt Gibson, sr; Eric Johnson, sr.; Brady Nunemaker, sr.; Robert Geyer, soph; Tyler Reitmann, soph. Others to watch: Charlie Jones, jr; Gabe Konig, soph; Jose Nunato, fr.; Koen Shelby, jr.; Roman Leaton, soph.; Dylan Sparks, sr.; Parker Yutzie, jr.; Wyatt Yutzie, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.