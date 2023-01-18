It's been an up-and-down season so far for the Roseburg Indians wrestling team, but one thing has remained constant: the Tribe is still among the top of the Southwest Conference.
Roseburg ran its record in SWC dual meets to 5-0 Wednesday night, defeating South Medford 45-30 at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
The Tribe got key contributions from its younger varsity grapplers as sophomores Izak Hutchins (120 pounds), Isaiah Stanturf (126), Roman Leaton (132) and Tyler Rietmann (170) all recording pins.
The victory comes on the heels of a weekend where Roseburg went 3-3 and placed seventh in the Class 6A division at the Oregon Classic while juggling wrestlers around at its lighter weights.
"We had to move some kids up (a heavier weight class) and it puts you in a compromising spot," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "It's hard enough to wrestle in your own class than go up a weight."
For the Tribe's younger wrestlers, it's all about getting that mat seasoning at the varsity level.
"Getting those six matches was good for those guys," Lander said. "We want them to get better, and we're in a hurry for them to get better. It just takes time."
Gage Singleton (113) was in his usual form in recording a first-round pin, starting a string of wins would would push Roseburg to a 24-6 lead through the 132-pound bout.
South Medford battled back in the middle weights, pulling within 33-24 before a pin by Roseburg senior Emmitt Gibson at 195 pounds put the dual out of reach. Senior heavyweight Grady Hamilton capped the night with a first-round pin of his own.
Roseburg's schedule has admittedly been a challenge for is relatively inexperienced varsity lineup, traveling to top-level individual events like the Reno Tournament of Champions and Doc Buchanan Invitational, and the Oregon Classic also provided a look at top-level competition.
"The kids have good attitudes, but it's hard," Lander said. "They want to win and do well. The schedule was hard on them with Reno and Doc B, but that's calmed down.
"All they have to do is wrestle well at district and the state meet. That's where it matters most."
Roseburg will renew its friendly rivalry with Crook County Saturday at Robertson Gym, with junior varsity matches starting at 4:45 p.m. and the varsity dual set for 6 p.m.
The Cowboys placed second in the 4A bracket at the Classic, falling to La Grande in the title match.
Roseburg 45, South Medford 30
106 — Kristian Hernandez, SM, p. Jose Nonato, R, :34. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Vaughn Graff, SM, 1:45. 120 — Izak Hutchins, R, p. Brody Quinn, SM, 2:22. 126 — Isaiah Stanturf, R, p. Cameron Johnson, SM, 5:09. 132 — Roman Leaton, R, p. Wesley Clark, SM, 2:49. 138 — Adin Kaufman, SM, p. Gabe Konig, R, 3:59. 145 — Wyatt Yutzie, R, dec. Carson Alvarez, SM, 7-1. 152 — Bridger Foss, SM, dec. Charlie Jones, R, 6-1. 160 — Issack Valdez, SM, p. Hunter Heredia, R, 1:45. 170 — Tyler Rietmann, R, p. Leif Erickson, SM, 2:57. 182 — Caleb Dalke, SM, dec. Eric Johnson, R, 11-4. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Corban Schumack, SM, 1:40. 220 — Li Moala, SM, p. Brady Nunemaker, R, 3:51. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, p. Hayden Hull, SM, 1:08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.