Roseburg High School junior-to-be Gage Singleton is a freestyle wrestling All-America winner for the second year in a row.
Singleton, representing Team Oregon at 106 pounds, placed fourth at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling national championships Tuesday at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota.
The two-time Class 6A state champion, ranked 19th among national freestyle wrestlers in the junior division, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 106 pound championship bracket before suffering a 12-6 loss and falling into the consolation side of the bracket.
A pin and a victory by superiority advanced Singleton to a guaranteed eighth-place finish and All-America status, but Singleton dropped a 19-17 decision in the consolation semifinals and fell 12-2 in a bout for fifth place.
Brother Nash Singleton, a recent RHS graduate who will wrestle at Oregon State University next winter, also earned All-America status by placing fourth at 132 pounds. Nash Singleton entered the tournament ranked 18th in the nation.
Nash Singleton — a three-time Class 6A state champion — reached the quarterfinals before falling into the consolation bracket, where he broke off three consecutive wins, including a criteria victory (13-13) over Team Ohio's Omar Ayoub, before falling to Team California's Grigor Cholakyan 18-7 in the third-place match.
Kaleb Oliver of Oakland, representing Team Oregon at 160 pounds, reached the second day of the tournament before being eliminated. Oliver — a three-time Class 2A/1A Oregon high school state champion — plans to walk-on at Oregon State this fall.
Roseburg graduate Grady Hamilton, wrestling at 285 pounds for Team Oregon, was eliminated after two matches.
Team Oregon finished 13th in the freestyle team points and had two additional All-America honorees: Crescent Valley's Hayden Walters — a three-time Oregon Class 5A state champion — placed fourth at 170 pounds, and West Linn's Justin Rademacher was seventh at 195.
