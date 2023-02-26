PORTLAND — Roseburg High School senior Grady Hamilton had a game plan heading into the OSAA Class 6A state wrestling championships.
He knew the two competitors that he would have to go through to earn a state title after placing second in the 2022 state tournament.
Hamilton would face neither, for vastly different reasons.
The returning state runner-up battled his way to the championship quarterfinals and earned a pin to reach the semifinal round. That's where the situation changed.
With his quarterfinal win, the No. 5-seeded Hamilton anticipated facing top-seeded Sprague senior Cole Steketee in the semifinals, the same wrestler who had pinned Hamilton in the 2022 state championship match. However, Steketee was disqualified after officials ruled he punched his quarterfinal opponent, Sherwood junior Skylar Randelmen-Galvin, and was disqualified from the tournament.
Hamilton defeated Randelmen-Galvin by a 2-1 decision in the semifinals, which would secure his state championship, as the state championship match would not be held.
Grants Pass senior Parker Jarvis, the No. 3 seed who also had reached the championship, had already made the decision to not wrestle Sunday — his Sabbath — and forfeited the state championship match.
"We both won in the quarters. When I asked Jarvis, he said it was his way of showing he puts God first," Hamilton said Sunday evening. "It was a really good conversation. There is no disrespect between us in the slightest."
Hamilton said Jarvis had informed him of his decision prior to Saturday's semifinals.
The OSAA state championships were thrown into a scramble Wednesday when an unusually strong winter storm gripped Portland, making travel problematic. Originally scheduled to hold the small-school tournament Thursday and Friday, with the Class 6A and 5A tournaments kicking off Friday and Saturday, the tournament was postponed one day due to travel delays.
As a result, the small-school tournaments — Class 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys as well as Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls — were held in a single day Friday, with the Class 6A and 5A boys and 6A/5A girls tournaments held Saturday and Sunday.
Rolling with the circumstances, Hamilton still put himself in position for a championship match, knowing that if he won his semifinal match Saturday night, he would be the Class 6A 285-pound state champion.
"Grady did exactly what we thought he'd do," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "He got where he had to be. You still have to win matches to get to the finals.
"It's a little anticlimactic, but he's still a state champion and no one can take that away from him."
Meanwhile, Roseburg junior Gage Singleton pinned his way to the 113-pound title match and ran into a familiar foe in Clackamas junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth.
Singleton, gunning for his third state championship, fell into a 3-0 deficit in the third period and was unable to recover.
"I disappointed my coaches," a morose Singleton said Sunday night. "I just felt like they knew I could win but I didn't."
It was Singleton's first loss to an Oregon wrestler during the 2022-23 season.
Roseburg had one more placer as sophomore Roman Leaton wrestled to a sixth-place finish at 126 pounds.
"Roman has shown us flashes during the year and that was a good result for him being a sophomore," Lander said. "It's something to build on if he wants to devote more time to wrestling."
Roseburg finished sixth in the team standings with 101 points, nine behind Grants Pass (110). West Linn ended Newberg's three-year reign as the champions of 6A, outpointing the Bruins 288-262. Westview and Sandy finished third and fourth, respectively, to also earn team trophies.
Class 6A State Wrestling Championships
At Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — West Linn 288, Newberg 262, Westview 143.5, Sandy 113.5, Grants Pass 110, Roseburg 101, Clackamas 93, South Medford 87, David Douglas 78, Tualatin 71.5.
Championship Finals
106 — Max Blanco, McNary, dec. Brody Lybarger, Mountainside, 8-7 (sudden victory-1). 113 — Jeremiah Wachsmuth, Clackamas, dec. Gage Singleton, Roseburg, 6-2. 120 — Isaac Hampton, Newberg, p. Elliott Mauck, Westview, 2:30. 126 — Oscar Doces, West Linn, dec. Moises Lopez, Aloha, 8-2. 132 — Zachary Keinonen, Newberg, dec. Cade McCallister, Tigard, 5-3 (SV-1). 138 — Owen Hull, Grants Pass, dec. Logan Medford, Cleveland, 2-1. 145 — Charles Spinning, West Linn, p. Gus Amerson, Newberg, 2:49. 152 — Henry Dillingham, West Linn, dec. Bridger Foss, South Medford, 5-4. 160 — Chase Dennis, Tigard, dec. Anton Chacon, South Salem, 4-3. 170 — Josh Friesen, McNary, p. Cougar Friesen, Newberg, 1:43. 182 — Justin Rademacher, West Linn, p. Jason Cephus, Westview, 2:57. 195 — Hudson Davis, Newberg, dec. Benjamin Winjum, West Linn, 4-0. 220 — Steven Ramos, David Douglas, dec. Alex Decrozuic, South Salem, 8-6. 285 — Grady Hamilton, Roseburg, won by forfeit over Parker Jarvis, Grants Pass.
Other Roseburg Placers
126 — 6. Roman Leaton.
